Deion Sanders says Colorado still upset by early season loss to Nebraska
As Colorado enters a pivotal Big 12 matchup against 18th-ranked Kansas State, Deion Sanders is not basking in the glory of a 4-1 start. Instead, the Buffs are focused on what his team can still improve upon, driven by the lingering regret of an early-season loss. Despite their strong record, Sanders feels that there’s much more to accomplish, and he's pushing his players to reach their full potential.
“We expect that,” Sanders said when asked about being in contention midway through the season. His comments reflect the mindset that simply being competitive in the Big 12 isn't enough for Colorado. Sanders has always set high expectations, and while the Buffaloes' success is impressive on paper, Sanders knows that there are lessons from earlier games that still resonate with the team.
Specifically, the sting of the Nebraska game still haunts the Buffaloes. “Some of us are still upset about the Nebraska game,” Sanders admitted. “We wish we had that right now. Because we feel we aren’t then where we are right now.” That loss, now in the rearview mirror, seems to be a driving force for both Sanders and his players as they prepare for Kansas State. For Sanders, the Nebraska game represents an opportunity missed, a moment that, had things gone differently, might have further bolstered Colorado’s already strong start.
Heading into the matchup with Kansas State, Sanders is keeping his players focused on the bigger picture. He emphasized that this kind of moment, where they are staring down a ranked opponent, is exactly what they expected. “We expected to be at this moment,” he stated, reinforcing the idea that the Buffaloes are not surprised by their success. However, they aren't content, either. Sanders' vision for his team is one of continuous improvement, and he believes they still have more to give.
Saturday night’s game at Folsom Field will be another opportunity for Colorado to prove themselves, not just as a team in the hunt but as a serious contender in the Big 12. With Sanders at the helm, the Buffaloes will take the field looking not only for a win but for redemption, driven by the lessons of the past and the desire to rise above their current standing.