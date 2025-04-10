Colorado Buffaloes Incoming Transfer Tight End Becoming 'Productive' Offensive Asset
Particularly in the passing game, tight ends haven't exactly played a big role within the Colorado Buffaloes' offense since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder.
Former Colorado walk-on tight end Michael Harrison had some big moments early in the 2023 season, but since then, the position has largely been utilized as an extra run blocker. However, the Buffs' recent acquisition of Northwest Missouri State transfer tight end Zach Atkins could change that.
After dealing with an injury earlier this spring, Atkins is back healthy and making a strong impression on Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartolone.
"He was out for a couple of weeks there dealing with something, but since we've had him back, he's been productive," Bartolone said following Colorado's spring practice on Thursday. "I think he does a really good job running and catching the football. Now we just got to work on techniques, and we got to work on the playbook, seeing the signal, processing the signal and executing his job."
In three seasons at Division II Northwest Missouri State, Atkins caught 30 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns. While those numbers may not jump off the page, his intangibles made him an intriguing transfer portal target for Bartolone.
"He had a chip on his shoulder," Bartolone said. "He's a DII guy, but he had all the tangibles and all the qualities and traits that we look for. He could run, he could catch, he had the length. He was really tough. On his tape, we saw him striking people. He wasn't afraid to put his face mask in people and use his hands. That's something we really look for at the tight end position, especially here."
During a practice this week, Atkins showed off his potential by making a nice diving catch on a pass thrown by freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
"We want guys that can run and catch, obviously, but guys who are willing, and guys who are going to embrace your mindset and strike someone, that's what I saw on his tape," Bartolone said. "The fact that he's coming from the Division II level and he's elevating, that guy's got a chip on his shoulder. He shows it every single day."
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Atkins wasn't recruited heavily out of Blue Valley Southwest High School in Kansas, but his path has now landed him a Power Four opportunity at Colorado.
"I wanted to go to a place that I had a great opportunity in the tight end room to come in and have an impact," Atkins told BuffStampede.com. "Colorado definitely fit that. I just loved it when I got there, it just felt like home. I can't wait to get there and get to work.
Colorado's tight end room last season featured a mix of Sam Hart and converted defenders Sav'ell Smalls and Morgan Pearson. Those three combined for 10 catches in 2024, and Hart is no longer listed on the Buffs' roster.