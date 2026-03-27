Two Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Backs Turning Heads in Spring Practice

With spring practices heating up, the Colorado Buffaloes are starting to see certain players stand out.

Specifically in the secondary, nickelbacks coach Kevin Mathis had some great things to say about two of the Buffaloes’ defensive backs. With pressure heating up on Colorado's expectations, this is a great sign in Boulder.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boo Carter and Preston Ashley

So far, defensive backs Boo Carter and Preston Ashley seemed to have made a good impression on Moore and Mathis with their performance during spring ball. Ashley specifically seems to be taking on a leadership role in the secondary as one of the younger players on the roster.

Carter has also been impressive during spring ball. He has been consistently making plays during practice on the ball as well as making tacos in the oven field to limit explosive plays. His speed is something that the Buffaloes could use to their advantage against opposing teams to limit deep passes over the top.

"That group is looking really good," said Mathis. "Got a good mixture of athletes. With Boo Carter and Preston Ashley, you got an older guy that's done it before. Then you got a freshman who's just been working his butt off."

“In this defense, that guy (the nickel) has to be a great athlete, know football, and be tough. Those guys are going to be counted on a lot in this defense because of the responsibility to get things set up,” said Mathis.

For Colorado, the defense dealt with a transition due to the late departure of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Former Buffs linebackers coach Chris Marve has inherited the role and has begun to take ownership of the defense. In the past, Marve has been known to covet speed, pursuit, and maximum effort, along with versatility in his defense when he was the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

While it is very early in the process, Carter and Ashley are in a great position to carve out reps for themselves heading into the fall, and both of them could end up being starters as well.

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Outlook

As far as what Carter and Ashley look to accomplish in 2026, a lot of that will have to do with what they have put on tape in recent seasons.

Carter was limited during the 2025 season and did not play in a lot of games down the stretch for Tennessee, but he was still able to contribute last season with 25 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. In 2024, Carter recorded 38 tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Throughout his career, as indicated by his stats, Carter has been able to make plays at a consistent level and is willing to make tackles to help in the run game. Helping me to force turnovers is something Colorado needs, and Carter definitely can do that.

As an incoming freshman, Ashley does need to get used to the pace of the college game, but throughout the spring practices, it seems the pace of the game hasn’t been much of a problem. In his high school career, Ashley was able to rack up 203 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ashley also has the versatility of being a good run defender, with the willingness to make tackles, and can be someone the Buffaloes could rely on consistently in coverage. The more Ashley can get reps during the spring, the better he will be in the better half of Colorado, if they really do end up giving him a significant role in the fall.

With many pieces added to the secondary this off-season, Ashley and Carter have shown why they deserve reps and can take a leadership role both on and off the field. is going to make a deep run next year, the secondary could have a key role in shutting down the opposing passing attack.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be relying on the secondary to perform, and the more trust he can build with the players during spring, the better Colorado will be on the field, but also with their team chemistry.