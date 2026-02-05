New Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Line Coach Has a Message for Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has lost a very valuable member of his staff in assistant defensive line coach Domata Peko who brought NFL experience to the Buffaloes and helped to develop a young defensive line.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant defensive line coach Donato Peko before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Domata Peko’s Message

Peko had this to say on Instagram following his departure to become the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach:

Peko has built many connections at Colorado and seems to have been very close with several people including defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, edge coach George Helow, and head coach Deion Sanders.

Peko’s impact will be one that is missed heading into 2026, especially with many great additions coming on both interior and on the edge. Among these new players are his two sons Domata Peko Jr. who joined the Buffaloes at the beginning of the Spring in 2025 and his younger son Joseph Peko who committed to Colorado to be a freshman defensive tackle next season.

Connection to The Players

Before leaving for Pittsburgh, Peko went to one last team lift with the Buffaloes and said his goodbyes, showing his commitment as a coach and a mentor for these young men.

Colorado DL coach Domata Peko’s final moments with the Buffs before heading back to the NFL to join the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. Coach Prime brought real NFL coaching to boulder, and this shows why it matters. pic.twitter.com/42IlDVouUN — Ross Brenner (@_Ross_Brenner_) February 3, 2026

Many coaches leave college jobs and forget about that to get an NFL job, but Peko seems like a man who will stay connected with his players and create life-long relationships.

Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the second quarter on Oct. 4, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Domata Peko’s Fit as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Peko had a very successful career in the NFL playing the AFC North for the Cincinnati Bengals for 11 seasons as a dominant presence on the interior of the defensive line. He also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens.

His experience in this division will help him as a coach. While the landscape of the division is a bit different, the physicality and culture of the teams is very similar.

Former NFL quarterback for the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, who played against Peko had this to say about him:

Big Ben on the Steelers new defensive line coach Domata Peko who played for the Bengals:



"When you went to Cincinnati you knew were gonna be sore because of the cheap shots. This guy was not one. This guy was a guy that you respected. He respected the game he respected the… pic.twitter.com/N5yPlb1n3j — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) February 4, 2026

Something notable here is when an opponent speaks this highly of someone as a player, but also as a role model and mentor that says a lot about character and ability. Respect all across sports is earned, not given and Peko has done that and continued to do that.

With his experience coaching at Colorado he will no doubt have learned from that and also pull from his experience in the NFL to talk to the players in ways he knows that will work. Peko’s passion for the game and years of techniques in addition watching and breaking down tape should boost this defensive line in Pittsburgh to continue to be dominant, productive, and disruptive.

Adding Peko is one of the many Steelers additions to their coaching staff. New coach Mike McCarthy has named Brian Angelichio offensive coordinator, Danny Crossman special teams coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. assistant head coach/secondary and Pat Reilly defensive quality control coach.