Deion Sanders Has Options For Colorado's Next Defensive Line Coach

Defensive line coach Domata Peko left the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, taking the same role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 15-year NFL vet oversaw an inept unit last fall, but was fresh off a positive offseason of transfer portal recruiting.

Peko's departure leaves coach Deion Sanders searching for his fourth defensive line coach in as many years at Colorado. Warren Sapp and George Helow remain pass rush coordinator and defensive ends coach, respectively, but it's hard to promote anyone after last year's results.

With spring practice just over one month away, Coach Prime may look elsewhere to fill the void. An arrangement of options waits at his disposal

He could try to maintain Peko's Polynesian pipeline, which started to trickle in recently. Linebacker Liona Lefau, defensive end Vili Taufatofua and offensive line recruit Josiah Manu, along with two of Peko's sons, Domata Jr. and Joseph, chose the Buffs this offseason.

Sanders' approach to hiring is often unpredictable, but countless options wait at his disposal. Will he find an old NFL friend, pick an up-and-coming college-style coach or something more?

Chidera Uzo-Diribe

Sanders hasn't been one to pursue Colorado grads for his staff, but Uzo-Diribe would make total sense regardless. He's been Georgia's outside linebackers coach since 2022 and has worked at SMU and TCU as defensive line coach.

Uzo-Diribe is littered throughout the Buffaloes' record books, finishing his career tied for sixth in sacks, tied for 17th in tackles for loss and second in forced fumbles. In 2013, he ranked second nationally in forced fumbles with five.

He was a graduate assistant in Boulder under coach Mike McIntyre for three seasons following his graduation before working as quality control and outside linebackers coach at Kansas. On Tuesday, the up-and-comer is set to interview for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys staff.

Cedric Calhoun

Calhoun would be a solid veteran option, having coached trenches for nearly 30 years. He worked alongside new Buffs linebackers coach Chris Marve at Vanderbilt, did great work at Rice and is one season into a stint directing Temple's defensive line.

Under Calhoun from 2018 to 2024, the Owls' line was a consistent presence near the top of the AAC in most categories. He guided defensive end Myles Adams and defensive tackle Elijah Garcia to the NFL. In his final season, the line's 17 sacks tied for 24th in the nation and were the Owls' third-most since 2000.

After getting his bearings with various FCS and HBCU programs, Calhoun interned with the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles before coaching Florida International's defensive line for three seasons under coach Mario Cristobal. He then spent four years at Vandy, coaching its line from 2016-17.

Bill Kollar

If Sanders wants to rope someone out of retirement, Kollar might be the one to call. The 73-year-old spent 34 years in the NFL as one of its best defensive line coaches.

He coached the '90s with the Atlanta Falcons, working with Sanders during his early playing career. Kollar then had stops with the Rams, Bills and Texans before spending his latest eight seasons in the state of Colorado as the Denver Broncos' defensive line coach.

Kollar is a widely respected guru of defensive lines who visited a Buffs practice last offseason, so if they can get his interest, maybe he'll be back for one last ride.