Pittsburgh Steelers Hire One of Deion Sanders' Colorado Coaches

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has already been full of change and turnover, and coach Deion Sanders faced another hit Monday night. Defensive line coach Domata Peko is leaving Colorado for the NFL.

According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, Peko will join the Pittsburgh Steelers under new head coach Mike McCarthy as the team’s defensive line coach. The move is unexpected, but an opportunity to coach in the NFL is one few could turn down.

Peko, a 15-year NFL veteran, spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals. He’ll now return to the AFC North to work with a talented Steelers front.

His experience and leadership will be a significant loss for the Buffaloes' defensive line, which is still finding its identity.

This is another shakeup for the Buffaloes’ staff, and Sanders will have to move quickly to find a replacement before the season ramps up. Peko’s departure highlights just how challenging it can be to hold onto coaching talent while trying to build a program that competes at the highest level.

The impact of Peko’s departure will be felt immediately, as he was expected to help develop a young, revamped defensive line. This offseason, the Buffaloes lost nearly their entire front line to the transfer portal and had to bring in new players to fill the gaps.

Colorado added impact talent such as Sedrick Smith, Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel, Ezra Christensen, Tyler Moore, and even Domata Peko Jr. The unit looks very different from last season and in some ways, it may even be stronger.

That’s what makes Peko’s exit so frustrating, especially as he was entering just his second season with the program.

Losing Peko now forces Sanders to adjust once again, just as the unit was starting to gel. How the Buffaloes respond could shape the defensive line’s success—and the team’s season—more than anyone expected.

Domata Peko Leaves Colorado Just After Son’s Commitment

Not only is Peko leaving Sanders and the program, but he’ll also miss the chance to coach his son, Domata Peko Jr., who signed with the Buffaloes as a JUCO transfer earlier this offseason.

Peko Jr., a three-star edge rusher, joined Colorado in December. While an NFL opportunity is hard to pass up, leaving before coaching his own son makes the decision deeply personal, especially at a program built on family ties like those of Deion and Shedeur Sanders.

His exit is a tough loss for the Buffaloes at a pivotal moment in the offseason.

With his son and other young talent joining the team, the defensive line faces a critical test. How the Buffaloes adapt without him could define both the unit’s development and Sanders’ ability to keep the program on track.