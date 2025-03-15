NFL Draft Trade: Las Vegas Raiders Predicted To Trade To Select Shedeur Sanders?
With anticipation of the 2025 NFL Draft, mock drafts are being released with a number of different scenarios. There is a ton of speculation on which team will select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
In recent weeks, Sanders' draft has been questioned for various reasons, such as judgment on his play and a narrative regarding him being arrogant. In a recent mock draft by Fox Sports’ David Helman, the Las Vegas Raiders will trade up for the Colorado quarterback.
The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the draft. In free agency, the Raiders traded with the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith, but that does not mean that the Raiders would not select Sanders if available.
In Helman’s most recent mock, the Raiders will trade with the New England Patriots for the No. 4 overall pick and select Sanders. The Raiders have rotated starters since veteran quarterback Derek Carr was released following the 2022 season.
“While the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders has taken some post-Combine criticism, Shedeur Sanders nevertheless has the traits to be elite,” Helman wrote.
With Smith being the Raiders' presumed starter, Sanders would not have to be thrown into the fire and could develop under a veteran quarterback who has gone through a long journey in the NFL. Smith has been on multiple teams throughout his years but did not truly see success until his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.
Throughout the 2024 regular season, the debate was whether Shedeur or Miami quarterback Cam Ward would be the first quarterback off the board. While there has been recent criticism of Sanders, particularly since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, his stats speak for themselves.
In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns compared to just 10 interceptions. The downside of Sanders’ stat sheet is that he was sacked 42 times, but behind an NFL offensive line and with development, Sanders can improve on avoiding the sack.
One NFL executive believes that Sanders is the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft class.
“Shedeur is one of the most pro-ready QBs in the past decade,” an NFL executive told Athlon Sports. “His dad has done an outstanding job getting him ready for this level, and it shows.”
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is also part-owner of the Raiders and is believed to be a big part of the quarterback search. Given Brady’s relationship with Sanders, it is possible that if the Colorado quarterback drops, or if a trade presents itself, the Raiders will draft Sanders as their quarterback of the future.
Helman’s mock draft also has Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 overall pick.
“Many can envision the QB-needy Browns opting for Hunter’s former teammate,” Helman wrote. “Instead, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is too good to pass up for Cleveland at No. 2.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.