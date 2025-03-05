Why Shedeur Sanders Is The Most Pro-Ready Quarterback In 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a huge storyline. Sanders is projected as the No. 2 quarterback taken off the board in this year’s draft behind Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
While this draft class is not considered deep for quarterbacks, Sanders is expected to be a top-ten draft pick. There is a debate on who will be taken first, Ward or Sanders. Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan met with Sanders at the Shrine Bowl and highlighted his toughness.
"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own.
Sanders was sacked 42 times in 2024, but he also passed for 4,134 yards and had 37 touchdown passes. The quarterback also threw just ten interceptions. While Sanders will have to improve on avoiding the sack, putting up the numbers he did while under pressure demonstrates his toughness.
One NFL executive believes that Sanders is the most pro-ready among all the quarterback prospects.
“Shedeur is one of the most pro-ready QBs in the past decade,” an NFL executive told Athlon Sports. “His dad has done an outstanding job getting him ready for this level, and it shows.”
Sanders’s father is none other than former NFL defensive back Deion Sanders. Sanders had a Hall of Fame career and had been helping prepare his son for the NFL. With Shedeur Sanders having family formerly in the NFL, there is a belief that the transition into the league will be easier for Sanders compared to others.
Sanders also has the connections that other quarterbacks in this year’s draft may not have. One element in favor of Sanders is that his mentor is seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.
“Tom Brady is his mentor… What could be better for a prospect? Anyone who is ‘cooling’ on him needs to hand in their resignation immediately. They don’t belong in the league,” the NFL executive continued.
There has been some discussion recently that Sanders is not a top pick. While Sanders did not participate in the on-field drills at the NFL Combine, he did attend meetings and meet with the media. There has been a narrative that Sanders is arrogant and that he is not a top quarterback in the draft this year.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is on April 24. There is a lot of uncertainty around this year’s draft. As of now, the first three draft picks belong to the No. 1 Tennessee Titans, No. 2 Cleveland Browns, and the No. 3 New York Giants.
All three teams could take a quarterback, but they may also not want to pass up the opportunity to grab Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter. Sanders recently had dinner with the Browns’ coaching staff, along with Carter and Hunter. While time will tell where Sanders ends up, despite the negative narrative, he will likely be a top-ten pick in April.