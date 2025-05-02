Why Cleveland Browns Shouldn't Concern Over Shedeur Sanders' Personality
From questionable reports to an anonymous assistant coach, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' character was under attack throughout the pre-NFL Draft process. It's not yet entirely clear what went on behind the scenes, but Sanders falling to the fifth round was likely due to more than just his on-field abilities.
Regardless, Sanders is now a Cleveland Brown. Coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry selected the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick on Saturday, adding to an already crowded quarterback room.
Much like he did during his two years in Boulder, Shedeur has taken it upon himself to interact with the Cleveland community. The 23-year-old quarterback visited Cleveland's John Marshall High School earlier this week and shared his intentions to make a positive impact on his new surroundings.
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all," Sanders told students. "We working out every day. We got a purpose. We got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve, but I'm trying to bring Cleveland, of course, a Super Bowl."
While in Boulder, Sanders made similar appearances at Casey Middle School and Fairview High School.
Still, certain Cleveland fans and media members may have their reservations about Sanders due to the quarterback's unwavering confidence and reported actions during pre-draft meetings. In an interview with BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, DNVR Buffs reporter Jake Schwanitz shared his thoughts on Sanders' character.
"This whole thing has been confusing to me, to be completely honest," Schwanitz said. "Shedeur Sanders was a pro at Colorado. He worked his (expletive) off, his teammates loved him, his coaches loved him, they constantly raved about it. Players came to Colorado — recruits, transfers — to play with Shedeur.
"Jordan Seaton, the five-star offensive lineman from two recruiting classes ago, he's at Colorado right now because of Shedeur Sanders. (Wide receiver) LaJohntay Wester, who went in the sixth round to the Baltimore Ravens, he was at Colorado because of Shedeur Sanders. Travis Hunter was at Colorado because of Shedeur Sanders. All these people. It was very interesting to me to see how the NFL approached this."
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and Ohio native Travis Kelce also came to Sanders' defense during a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast. The three-time Super Bowl champion praised Sanders' work ethic and had some strong words for the anonymous coach who called the young quarterback "entitled."
“You get a swag champ that works his (expletive) off that has something to prove now," Kelce said. "Not that he didn’t before, but he’s got that chip on his shoulder, I’m sure, because of how much he dropped. I’m not sure why he dropped. I’m not sure if it was the interviews or what they saw on film. What I saw on film, I thought he was a way higher pick.”