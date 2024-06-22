NFL scouts reportedly evaluating Travis Hunter as a receiver ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado standout talent Travis Hunter has enjoyed the offseason as he prepares for what's expected to be his final collegiate season. He has captured the attention of NFL scouts with his remarkable versatility, but many have wondered if he will be the NFL's first true two-way player.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller, NFL scouts are leaning towards seeing Hunter as a wide receiver at the next level. It's "where Hunter's speed and electric ability with the ball in his hands is best utilized, whereas at cornerback he would need to focus on technique more and rely less on winning with speed," Miller reported.
Hunter demonstrated his electrifying skills on both sides of the ball last season. He accumulated 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns for the Buffs offense. On defense, he notched 31 tackles and three interceptions, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple facets. This dual-threat capability has made him an invaluable asset to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback himself, strongly advocates for Hunter's two-way play style in the NFL. He believes that Hunter's value is maximized by utilizing him on both offense and defense. "The NFL [has] got a problem," Sanders remarked in the spring. "What are you gonna draft him as? And he's gotta play both ways. Because he has value on both sides of the ball."
Despite his undeniable talent, Hunter's versatility presents a unique challenge for NFL teams who only pay for playing one position. While he is projected as a first-round pick, there is considerable debate over his optimal position. Teams must consider how his skills will translate if he were to specialize exclusively in one role. This uncertainty complicates the evaluation process but also highlights Hunter's rare skill set.
Adding another layer of complexity is Sanders' influence on the draft process. He has indicated a desire to guide Hunter and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to specific teams. On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast Sanders made it clear Shedeur and Travis would be holding out for the right situation.
"I know where I want them to go. So, it's certain cities that ain't gonna happen. It's going to be an Eli," referencing the maneuvering that led Eli Manning to the New York Giants despite being drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2004.
Hunter's extraordinary talent as a dual-threat player positions him as a top prospect for the NFL. While scouts favor him as a wide receiver, his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball makes him a unique and valuable asset. Sanders' advocacy for Hunter's two-way play and his potential influence on the draft process add intriguing dimensions to Hunter's journey to the NFL. As teams evaluate his future role, Hunter's dynamic skills and versatility will undoubtedly keep him in the spotlight.