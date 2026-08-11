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What’s New From Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders in NFL Training Camp

Here are NFL training camp updates from a pair of former Colorado Buffaloes stars: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Cory Pappas|
Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Colorado BuffaloesCleveland BrownsJacksonville Jaguars

NFL training camps are continuing to chug along as the first full week of preseason action for teams is now here. What are the newest training camp storylines from former Colorado Buffaloes?

Travis Hunter Making Plays on Defense

colorado buffaloes travis hunter jacksonville jaguars nfl training camp shedeur sanders cleveland browns quarterback defense
Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) puts on his helmet during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter had a leaping interception from a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence at training camp on Sunday, per Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. It was unofficially Hunter’s second interception of training camp. 

Smits noted that the fans in attendance and Hunter himself celebrated the play, which ended up being his final defensive snap of the day. There has been talk of Hunter being used more on defense than offense this season and the better he plays on defense will only strengthen this case. Smits said that in eight of the nine full sessions for Hunter, he has played more defensive snaps than offensive snaps. 

colorado buffaloes travis hunter jacksonville jaguars nfl training camp shedeur sanders cleveland browns quarterback defense
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2026 will be Hunter’s second season in the NFL. He played for Colorado from 2024-2025, starring on both offense and defense. In those two seasons, Hunter had 66 total tackles, seven interceptions, 16 passes defended, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble at cornerback. 

On the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver, Hunter hauled in 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns. For his incredible two-way ability, Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars. 

Hunter’s rookie season in Jacksonville lats season got cut short due to injury. In his seven games played, Hunter had 15 total tackles and three passes defended on defense. He is still searching for his first career NFL interception. 

On offense, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Shedeur Sanders in "Close" Battle for Browns Starting Quarterback Job

colorado buffaloes travis hunter jacksonville jaguars nfl training camp shedeur sanders cleveland browns quarterback defense
Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it has been for many years now, the Browns quarterback position is not solidified heading into the first full week of preseason. The three quarterbacks that look to be in the running for the starting job are Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. 

Sanders played for Colorado from 2024-2025. In those two seasons in Boulder, he threw for 7,364 yards and 13 touchdowns. His Colorado career completion percentage of 71.8 is the highest mark in FBS history. Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. 

colorado buffaloes travis hunter jacksonville jaguars nfl training camp shedeur sanders cleveland browns quarterback defense
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following the 2024 season, Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Browns in the fifth round. 

As a rookie in Cleveland last season, Sanders played in eight games, starting seven of them. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns. The Browns now have a new head coach in Todd Monken, who weighed in on the quarterback battle this offseason.

“It’s close,” Monken said to USA Today. “People somehow think I have some hidden agenda, or like there’s some preconceived notion.”

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Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

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