What’s New From Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders in NFL Training Camp

NFL training camps are continuing to chug along as the first full week of preseason action for teams is now here. What are the newest training camp storylines from former Colorado Buffaloes?

Travis Hunter Making Plays on Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) puts on his helmet during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter had a leaping interception from a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence at training camp on Sunday, per Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. It was unofficially Hunter’s second interception of training camp.

Smits noted that the fans in attendance and Hunter himself celebrated the play, which ended up being his final defensive snap of the day. There has been talk of Hunter being used more on defense than offense this season and the better he plays on defense will only strengthen this case. Smits said that in eight of the nine full sessions for Hunter, he has played more defensive snaps than offensive snaps.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2026 will be Hunter’s second season in the NFL. He played for Colorado from 2024-2025, starring on both offense and defense. In those two seasons, Hunter had 66 total tackles, seven interceptions, 16 passes defended, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble at cornerback.

On the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver, Hunter hauled in 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns. For his incredible two-way ability, Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars.

Hunter’s rookie season in Jacksonville lats season got cut short due to injury. In his seven games played, Hunter had 15 total tackles and three passes defended on defense. He is still searching for his first career NFL interception.

On offense, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Shedeur Sanders in "Close" Battle for Browns Starting Quarterback Job

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it has been for many years now, the Browns quarterback position is not solidified heading into the first full week of preseason. The three quarterbacks that look to be in the running for the starting job are Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders played for Colorado from 2024-2025. In those two seasons in Boulder, he threw for 7,364 yards and 13 touchdowns. His Colorado career completion percentage of 71.8 is the highest mark in FBS history. Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following the 2024 season, Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Browns in the fifth round.

As a rookie in Cleveland last season, Sanders played in eight games, starting seven of them. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns. The Browns now have a new head coach in Todd Monken, who weighed in on the quarterback battle this offseason.

“It’s close,” Monken said to USA Today. “People somehow think I have some hidden agenda, or like there’s some preconceived notion.”

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