North Carolina, Bill Belichick Entering Recruitment of Colorado Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes created new summertime momentum on the recruiting trail. Coach Deion Sanders and his team have pulled in 10 verbal commits since May, including five in June 2026 alone.

Three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay is one of the prized new pickups for Sanders and the Buffaloes. However, North Carolina and its own NFL figure Bill Belichick just attempted to disrupt Colorado's recruiting momentum before the weekend of June 12.

Colorado Commit Lands on North Carolina Board

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Lindsay revealed that UNC and the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach himself Belichick extended a scholarship offer to him.

General manager Michael Lombardi, who's another longtime league figure, helped faciliate the offer to the offensive lineman.

Colorado fans likely will place themselves on high alert here, considering these factors coming out of Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Pulled off Successful Recruiting Flips Before

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes indeed the jury's out on the Belichick era at North Carolina. His highly-anticipated college coaching debut endured hefty turbulence ranging from his widely publicized personal life to going 4-8 overall. Belichick even started his collegiate coaching chapter with an embarrassing 48-14 home loss to TCU.

Many analysts and fans even question Belichick's ability to recruit. Yet he's shown some success in this area: Flipping recruits to come over to him and UNC.

Case in point for four-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin. The North Carolina product originally was heading to Texas A&M before Belichick intervened. Now the interior defensive lineman is preparing for season one with the Tar Heels. Ruffin isn't alone either when it comes to recruits Belichick flipped.

Safety Jakob Witherspoon dipped out of Ohio State to join UNC. Same with defensive tackle Vodney Cleveland, who originally was a Texas pledge. The legendary NFL coach helped coax two offensive linemen to come over too in tackle J.B. Shabazz (ex-Tennessee commit) and Will Conroy (former Oklahoma commit).

All the more reason why Buffalo fans are likely placed on high alert when it comes to Lindsay. Even with his pledge to Colorado, other universities can still try to convince him to decommit between now and December. Lindsay, like the rest of the 2027 recruiting class in Boulder, aren't officially members of a university until they all sign their National Letter of Intent, which can't happen until Dec. 2 to Dec. 4.

How Colorado can Keep Jaiden Lindsay

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now more than ever Sanders and members of his front office must stay proactive in keeping in touch with Lindsay and the other recruits.

North Carolina is proof there will be other schools attempting to raid Colorado's growing 2027 class. The threats aren't just limited to Big 12 rivals for the Buffaloes.

Although Lindsay can dive deeper into the current state of North Carolina's football program and figure out if it's a strong fit. He'll likely see all the turmoil surrounding Belichick, who even needed to put out a brief news release addressing his desire to coach UNC during the season. Belichick looks like he's still trying to win over his roster and the boosters as he enters an even more widely scrutinized 2026 season.

But again, communication is vital from Colorado regarding Lindsay. He's likely not going to be the last Buffaloes commit who'll hear from other schools.

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