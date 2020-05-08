Notable NFL Games for CU Buffs

The NFL released its schedule on Thursday for the 2020-21 season.

For now, the games are set to be played.

Let's take a look at some of the games to put on your schedule that includes some Colorado Buffaloes.

Laviska Shenault Jr. will be making his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13 at 11 p.m. MST.

Some other notable games for Shenault include a week three matchup with his dad's favorite team, the Miami Dolphins. That game will be played on Thursday night. That is the only primetime game the Jaguars will play next season.

He will meet up with forever Buff Josh Tupou and the Cincinnati Bengals in week four.

The Jaguars travel to Green Bay to matchup with forever Buff Kabion Ento in week 10.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Jacksonville in week 12. As long as Tony Brown makes the Browns, that will be two CU receivers going head-to-head.

And then week 16, Arlington Hambright and the Chicago Bears will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Jaguars also released their pre-season schedule which includes a week three matchup with the Washington Redskins. Steven Montez should be playing in that game.

Speaking of the Redskins, Davion Taylor will make his regular season NFL debut against the team from D.C. That game will be played at 11 p.m. MST.

Forever Buff Paul Richardson was released from his contract with the Redskins back in February and is currently a free agent.

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Bengals in week three. And then matchup with Ahkello Witherspoon and the San Francisco 49ers in week four. They will play Chidobe Awuzie and the Dallas Cowboys in weeks eight and 16.

Phillip Linday, Juwann Winfree and the Denver Broncos don't have too many Buffs on their schedule. Forever Buff Kenneth Crawley recently signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders so they will matchup twice, in weeks 10 and 16.

Broncos will go on the road to play Isaiah Oliver and the Atlanta Falcons. Delrick Abrams Jr. signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Falcons and could also be involved in that game.

The Falcons will travel to Dallas during week two. A matchup between two members of the Money Gang, the famed 2016 defensive back corps.

The Falcons will also face the Jaguars during week four of the pre-season. It's unlikely Shenault will feature in that game but it could be an important one for Abrams.