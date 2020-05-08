BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Notable NFL Games for CU Buffs

Chase Howell

The NFL released its schedule on Thursday for the 2020-21 season. 

For now, the games are set to be played.

Let's take a look at some of the games to put on your schedule that includes some Colorado Buffaloes.

Laviska Shenault Jr. will be making his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13 at 11 p.m. MST. 

Some other notable games for Shenault include a week three matchup with his dad's favorite team, the Miami Dolphins. That game will be played on Thursday night. That is the only primetime game the Jaguars will play next season.

He will meet up with forever Buff Josh Tupou and the Cincinnati Bengals in week four. 

The Jaguars travel to Green Bay to matchup with forever Buff Kabion Ento in week 10.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Jacksonville in week 12. As long as Tony Brown makes the Browns, that will be two CU receivers going head-to-head.

And then week 16, Arlington Hambright and the Chicago Bears will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Jaguars also released their pre-season schedule which includes a week three matchup with the Washington Redskins. Steven Montez should be playing in that game. 

Speaking of the Redskins, Davion Taylor will make his regular season NFL debut against the team from D.C. That game will be played at 11 p.m. MST. 

Forever Buff Paul Richardson was released from his contract with the Redskins back in February and is currently a free agent. 

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Bengals in week three. And then matchup with Ahkello Witherspoon and the San Francisco 49ers in week four. They will play Chidobe Awuzie and the Dallas Cowboys in weeks eight and 16. 

Phillip Linday, Juwann Winfree and the Denver Broncos don't have too many Buffs on their schedule. Forever Buff Kenneth Crawley recently signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders so they will matchup twice, in weeks 10 and 16. 

Broncos will go on the road to play Isaiah Oliver and the Atlanta Falcons. Delrick Abrams Jr. signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Falcons and could also be involved in that game. 

The Falcons will travel to Dallas during week two. A matchup between two members of the Money Gang, the famed 2016 defensive back corps. 

The Falcons will also face the Jaguars during week four of the pre-season. It's unlikely Shenault will feature in that game but it could be an important one for Abrams. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Buffdate: The Doldrums of May

BuffsCountry discusses the week that was around Colorado Buffaloes athletics including recruiting talk and basketball awards.

Chase Howell

Jim Harbaugh has NCAA restructuring ideas

Chase Howell

Could McKinley Wright become the best four-year player in CU history?

McKinley Wright is expected to return for his senior season, despite him entering his name in the NBA Draft process. He just won his third-straight team MVP award. Where does he stand on CU's all-time list?

Chase Howell

Inside the Basketball Collapse: What happened and how does everybody move on?

The Colorado Buffaloes dream season ended in nightmare fashion, losing five straight games to finish out the season and the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

Chase Howell

CU Athletics and iHeartMedia Strike a Deal to Continue Broadcasting Games on KOA

The Colorado Athletic Department announced Thursday the long-standing tradition of games being broadcasted on KOA will continue.

Chase Howell

What's the hold up on an NCAA video game?

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Hoops Signees Receive Rankings Update

247Sports released its final rankings for the 2020 basketball recruits. Let's take a look at how the future Buffs fared.

Chase Howell

RESULTS: Which Buff are CU Fans Most Excited About?

BuffsCountry wanted to find who CU fans are most excited about. So we did it the only way we know how, a twitter bracket. And the results may surprise you.

Chase Howell

Jakub Dombek finds a new home

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Hello, Oregon!

The CU coaching staff was on the trail this past week looking for future Buffs. These are the offers that went out.

Chase Howell