Report: Sam Noyer to Return to CU as Quarterback

Sam Noyer reportedly entered the transfer portal on December 16, 2019. He announced on his Instagram two days later.

Now, almost four months removed from that announcement, he has pulled a U-turn and is heading back to Boulder according to Brian Howell of the Daily Camera.

Noyer spent the 2019 regular season at the safety position. Three quarterbacks were battling for the backup QB spot, CU needed safeties, so he believed it was time to make the switch.

Things have changed with the depth chart since Noyer's announcement to enter the portal. Senior quarterback Steven Montez departed for the NFL.

And Blake Stenstrom entered the transfer portal to pursue other avenues. The Buffs were left with two scholarship quarterbacks.

Noyer was recruited to Nebraska by Colorado's new quarterback coach Danny Langsdorf but never received an offer.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder played in four games his redshirt freshman season and four games his sophomore season. In eight games, he completed 21 of his 41 attempts for 179 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

He mostly played in garbage time besides the rare injury to Steven Montez. He never got to start. The most attempts he had in a game was when he went 7-of-18 for 53 yards in a blowout loss to Washington State. A game that was very rainy and the Buffs never got into a rhythm.

Noyer has been in the anti-Montez in spring games. Montez was notorious for poor spring games where Noyer usually excelled. Last spring, Noyer was 13-of-15 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Noyer's senior season at Beaverton High School, he completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,801 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also added eight touchdowns on the ground.