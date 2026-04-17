Colorado Buffaloes Land First Transfer Portal Commitment

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes have a lot of work to do in the transfer portal after losing eight players from the 2025 squad.

But, they’ve made their first progress, signing forward Noah Feddersen from the North Dakota State Bison.

Noah Feddersen Player Profile

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) dunks during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Feddersen is a 6-10 forward from Menomonie, Wisconsin, where he played high school basketball for the Menomonie High School Mustangs. In his senior season, Feddersen averaged 17.2 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game as he was named to the All-Big Rivers Conference First-team. In addition, he was an honorable mention on the All-State team and made the All-Northwest First-team.

Despite that pedigree, he was largely underrecruited out of high school, as he was a zero-star recruit and received just three DI offers from the North Dakota State Bison, Green Bay Phoenix and the American Eagles. He committed to the Bison on Nov. 10, 2021, and he redshirted during his first season in 2022.

As a redshirt freshman, though, he started seeing meaningful playing time. He averaged 22.1 minutes per game and averaged 7.4 points and four rebounds per game across 32 appearances and 21 starts.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

He started every game for the Bison in his redshirt sophomore season, though, and his stats improved as a result. He was still a solid scorer, averaging 8.3 points per game, but he was contributing notably more on the glass, averaging a team-high six rebounds per game.

As a redshirt junior, though, he didn’t see the same starting time as the season prior. He only started 16 games, though he appeared in all 35. His minutes decreased from 25.3 to 21.2 as a result, the lowest of his college career. His rebounds took a dip as well, as his average fell from six to five per game. However, he still took a step forward as a scorer and shot blocker. His averages reached 9.3 points and one block per game, the latter was the Bison’s team-high.

His best performance of his final season with the Bison came against the South Dakota Coyotes, a game in which he displayed what his attributes look like at their best. He scored a season-high 20 points (one point shy of his career best) along with a team-leading nine rebounds in a 89-84 overtime win for the Bison.

He entered the transfer portal after helping the Bison to a March Madness berth and committed to Colorado six days after an official visit to Boulder.

North Dakota State big man Noah Feddersen has committed to Colorado!🦬#GoBuffs #RollTad pic.twitter.com/GY4dNQhkIh — Rocky Mountain Buff🦬 (@primetimebuffcu) April 17, 2026

What Feddersen’s arrival means for the Buffs

NDSU's forward Noah Feddersen (34) runs with the ball during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at Frost Arena in Brookings. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

By landing Feddersen, Boyle and the Buffs made the first step in a needed rebuild of their frontcourt.

Colorado already struggled to rebound the ball in 2025, finishing 13th in the Big 12 with an average of 34.6 rebounds per game.

To add insult to that injury, the Buffaloes are losing their top five rebounders this offseason, with four of them hitting the transfer portal and one having exercised all of his eligibility.

Even though Feddersen’s rebounding numbers took a hit in 2025, he will have a more involved role with the Buffaloes in 2026. With an increase in his minutes, Freddersen will become a meaningful rebounder for CU who can still get hot offensively, as he proved at North Dakota State.

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