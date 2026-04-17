Quarterback Commit Andre Adams Recruiting Key Four-Star to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback position was further secured for the future with the commitment of four-star class of 2027 recruit Andre Adams

Since joining the Buffs' recruiting class, Adams has taken to social media in an attempt to draw a fellow four-star recruit to Boulder.

Andre Adams’s social media recruiting

Andre Adams speaks to members of the press after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On April 15, one day after announcing his commitment to Colorado, Adams took to X to thank fans and relay a message to a fellow recruit.

I appreciate the love shown from all Colorado supporters! We didn't meet in that airport for no reason stay home brodie @JacksonRoper_CO let's do it! @CUBuffsFootball — 4⭐️ Andre Adams 2027 QB (@Andre_Adams10) April 15, 2026

The recruit he mentioned is four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper. Roper is a Colorado native, and it would be in Adams's and coach Deion Sanders’s best interests to keep him in-state.

Jackson Roper

Cherry Creek offensive lineman Jackson Roper visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against UCLA on Nov. 15, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roper plays his high school ball at Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado. He just wrapped up his junior season and is looking to further cement himself as the best recruit in the state during his senior year.

He is listed by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado. He stands at 6-5, 305, and while he’s listed as an interior offensive lineman, he spent a considerable amount of his time at Cherry Creek at tackle. This provides potential versatility to whichever team lands him on the recruiting trail that can be developed at the next level.

His film is nothing short of dominant, as he has excellent balance, hand placement and control of his frame that all combine for impressive wins at the line of scrimmage. This was the case particularly in run blocking sets.

Being the top-ranked player in the state, Roper has been highly recruited. Some of the teams listed near the top of his interest meter by 247Sports are the USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks. In total, he has 34 FBS offers.

What are Colorado’s chances of landing Jackson Roper?

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Adams’s involvement in the recruiting process will certainly help Colorado, but the Buffaloes still have quite a bit of work to do.

In addition to the stout competition they face, the Buffs were relatively late to Roper’s recruitment. They didn’t extend a scholarship offer his way until November of 2025, whereas other programs had been offering him since May of the same year. Some of the teams that got in ahead of the Buffaloes were Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Michigan and Colorado’s in-state rival, Colorado State, which was the first FBS team to send him an offer.

While the Buffaloes have leapfrogged some of those programs in his perceived interest levels, it certainly puts them at an automatic disadvantage.

What it will likely come down to is the summer of recruiting visits that await Roper. He’s scheduled to visit Coach Prime and the Buffaloes on May 15, but he has four visits awaiting him after that. He will visit all four of the other schools in the top five of his interest meter, traveling to USC at the end of May and Texas A&M, Ohio State and Oregon throughout June.

The impression the Buffaloes make will go a long way in determining if they’ll land their offensive lineman of the future to protect their new four-star quarterback.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.