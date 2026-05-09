Colorado Buffaloes Backfield Has Historic Potential in Brennan Marion's System

New Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings his patented ‘Go-Go’ offensive scheme to Boulder this season. It heavily features the run, though it appeared to be a backfield by committee in Colorado’s spring game.

However, the Buffaloes have been searching for a 1,000-yard rusher since Travon McMillian accomplished the feat in 2018. If one of these four running backs stands out enough to take on a workhorse role, there’s no doubt that streak could end in 2026.

Micah Welch

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Welch was the Buffaloes’ leading rusher in 2025 and third-leading rusher in 2024. Although he compiled just 570 yards and eight touchdowns in those two seasons combined, he’s proven himself as reliable to the Buffaloes’ coaching staff and worthy of an increased role.

He’s averaged four or more yards per carry in both of those seasons, and if he sees a higher volume of carries, which he likely will in the Go-Go offense, he could see a drastic yardage increase. All it comes down to at this point is whether or not coach Deion Sanders and his staff believe he can take on a bell cow role.

DeKalon Taylor

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Taylor joins Welch as a returning running back from Colorado’s 2025 season, and he certainly has all the talents of a 1,000-yard rusher.

Injuries cost Taylor eight games in 2025, but he seems to be back at full strength in 2026. In Colorado’s spring game, he was the Buffaloes’ second-leading rusher despite notching only two carries. He averaged 10.5 yards per rush and finished the day with 21 yards.

He looked explosive in his runs, which is abnormal for a player coming off an injury. Its certainly a good sign, though, for both Taylor and the Buffs. If he can stay healthy, he could emerge as their leading rusher and push towards that elusive 1,000-yard rushing mark by the end of the 2026 season.

Damian Henderson II

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Henderson was the only man who had a higher yardage total than Taylor in the spring game. He racked up five carries for 39 yards as the Buffaloes proved they are willing to feed him the ball.

That’s a good sign for his prospects of reaching 1,000 yards, but what also works in his favor is the unique frame he brings to the room. He’s Colorado’s only true bruising running back, who wins based on power rather than quickness or agility.

Henderson was the second-leading rusher for Sacramento State last season, meaning Marion knows what he’s getting from his 6-2, 210-pound back. If Colorado feeds him as it did in the spring game, he could be well on his way to 1,000 rushing yards.

Richard Young

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mercer Bears cornerback TJ Moore (8) makes a tackle on Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Young is a somewhat unproven talent, but he has all the physical traits of a 1,000-yard rusher. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC.

He stands 5-11 with an impressive 212-pound, muscular frame and has shown his potential in bursts throughout his college career. One such instance includes his performance against the then-No. 21 Missouri Tigers in 2024. In that game, he rushed for 63 yards on just three carries, good for an average of 21 yards per carry.

While he’s an underdog pick to reach the 1,000-yard mark due to his overall lack of production at Alabama, he still possesses all the tools to reach the 1,000-yard mark.

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