One Crucial Detail Could Decide Colorado vs. Arizona State

After taking a beating at Baylor, Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball is back home in dire straits for victories.

Coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) have a favorable matchup on Saturday for just that, a team they've already defeated this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-7 Big 12).

Colorado Looking To Bounce Back Against Arizona State

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Last Wednesday in Waco, Colorado never stood a chance against the Baylor Bears. Freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou dribbled in circles around the similarly young Buffs backcourt, nearing a career-high with 27 points. He made 10 of his 16 shots, four of his seven 3s and snagged seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Buffs had their most meager day of individual play all season. Freshman guard Jalin Holland, who started once again alongside guard Josiah Sanders and center Fawaz Ifaola, led them with just 12 points.

The youthful bunch that energized Colorado to victory over TCU in the game prior struggled to make any real impact. Ifaola scored no points and fouled out in just 14 minutes, while Sanders took just three shots.

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Alon Michaeli (3) grabs a rebound against Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Additionally, most of the Buffs' usual contributors couldn't make shots. Star guard Isaiah Johnson scored just 10 on 3-of-13 shooting, while forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak combined for that point total and field goal mark.

Still, there was the occasional bright spot. Freshman guard Ian Inman, who hadn't played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, scored 10 in that span on Wednesday. Holland's performance was promising, and veteran guard Barrington Hargress put up his usual with 11 points on 5-for-7 from the field.

With eight games to go, Colorado sits at No. 76 in KenPom and No. 75 in NET rankings, 14th and 13th in the Big 12, respectively. The Buffs have two Quad 1 wins in seven tries but have just one Quad 2 in five attempts. They're 10-1 against teams Quad 3 or lower, but it's not getting much easier.

MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier McDonald Announces Massive Flip on National Signing Day

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Emerge As Losers of National Signing Day

MORE: The Biggest Thing to Know About Colorado on National Signing Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Arizona State's Sluggish Season

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley watches the team warm up before the game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado and ASU squared off just over one month ago in Tempe, both teams' conference opener. The Buffs won 95-89 in a game that went wire to wire.

Johnson led the Buffaloes with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Rancik and Hargress combined for 35. Collectively, Colorado took an outrageous 38 free throws, making 32 of them, and won the rebound battle 42-32.

The Sun Devils attempted 27 from the charity stripe but fell short in a grind-out game where stops were hard to find. Lead-scoring guard Maurice Odum dropped 21 points, while fascinating freshman center Massamba Diop had 20.

ASU is coming off a win on the road against lowly Utah but hasn't strung together back-to-back wins since Big 12 play began. Its field goal percentage ranks 14th in the conference and 3-point percentage ranks 13th, while defensively, the Sun Devils allow the fourth-most points.

Colorado Vs. Arizona State Start Time, TV

Tip-off on Saturday from the CU Events Center is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Colorado Vs. Arizona State Betting

Colorado enters Saturday as 3.5-point favorites over Arizona State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 157.5.

Colorado Vs. Arizona State Prediction

Similar to against TCU, Colorado should feed off a lively Saturday night home crowd. The Buffaloes aren't coming off a win like ASU, but they have the firepower to load the box score on anyone. Expect Boyle's Buffs to get it done comfortably, 88-78.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.