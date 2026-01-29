Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Visits Iowa State Desperate For Big 12 Win

Unbeaten became unreliable in record time

The Colorado Buffaloes' electric start to the season is now a relic after five straight conference losses. Tad Boyle's Buffs (12-8, 2-5 Big 12) won't catch any breaks either, as the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) wait next on Thursday.

Colorado To Clash With No. 8 Iowa State

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado reached a new low last Saturday against the UCF Knights. The Buffs' 95-86 loss at home started as a race to 100 but ended ugly due to age-old struggles against zone defense.

UCF shot 61 percent from the field and an astounding 63 percent on 3-pointers. Senior backcourt pair Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks combined for 41 points, while forward Jamachiel Stillwell added 15.

The Knights' experience came through at altitude, negating any defense Colorado threw at them and flying through a slower-paced second half. Kugel dealt with early foul trouble but emerged for 17 of his team-high 22 points in the final 20 minutes, including five 3s that quelled any comeback efforts.

Jan 24, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights forward Devan Cambridge (35) defends on Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) in the second half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

They couldn't miss, and while the Buffs initially matched that firepower, it became a game of two halves. Guard Barrington Hargress had a near-perfect start, scoring 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting before halftime, but he hoisted just two shots after. Collectively, Colorado shot 22 percent lower in the final frame than in the first.

The Buffaloes managed three 20-point scorers, as guard Isaiah Johnson and forward Sebastian Rancik matched Hargress's 20. But the bench was abysmal again, as only two reserves made any impact (guard Jalin Holland, forward Alon Michaeli). Throw in another dud on the glass (32-23 UCF), and Colorado stood no chance down the stretch.

Iowa State A Familiar Foe

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball over over UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ISU is no easy host, as Hilton Coliseum stands as one of the Big 12's hardest places to play. The Cyclones swept the season series with Colorado last season, including a dominant win in Ames.

And despite a few departures, they brought back the same team this season. Junior forward Milan Momcilovic leads them in scoring with 18.8 points per game, burying an outrageous 54 percent of his 3s. He struggled against the Buffs last season, shooting 4-for-17 over the two games, but enters Thursday on a tear.

Forward Joshua Jefferson is also having a career year, averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, including two triple-doubles. Against the Buffaloes last season, he nabbed a career-high eight steals.

Iowa State ranks in the Big 12's top five in both scoring offense (85.6) and defense (64.9) while posting a +20.6 point differential that's second behind unbeaten No. 1-ranked Arizona. The Cyclones shoot 40.3 from downtown, best among Power Five schools.

And yet, they've had their share of hiccups. An upset isn't impossible, given that just pedestrian play resulted in a loss to a middling Cincinnati team. But at home in Big 12 play, ISU has boat-raced teams by an average of 21 points.

Colorado vs. Iowa State Prediction

Jan 24, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; The Colorado Buffaloes basketball team huddle in the second half against the UCF Knights at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the Buffs to rectify their slide, Thursday's result is less important than the process. ISU will win 82-70, but expect Colorado to emphasize rebounding, half-court aggression and limiting perimeter shots.