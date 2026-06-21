One Hidden Storyline for the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are an intriguing team in 2026 thanks to roster turnover as well as two new coordinators for coach Deion Sanders. An impressive group of transfer wide receivers have garnered attention, and Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis is under pressure to take the next step in his development, but one area on Colorado's roster might not be receiving enough attention.

Colorado Buffaloes Rushing Struggles Under Deion Sanders

Colorado's struggles rushing the ball have been an issue even before the "Coach Prime" era. No running back has reached the 400-yard rushing mark for Colorado since the 2021 season, although some have been close since Sanders took over in Boulder.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In 2023, former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards totaled 321 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. In 2024, it was former Buffs rusher Isaiah Augustave who led the team with 384 total yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Colorado running back Micah Welch led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards in 2025, averaging 4.0 yards per carry and finishing with 4 touchdowns.

Including sacks, former Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter rushed for 356 yards on 103 carries as one of the Buffs' leading rushers a season ago. Heading into 2026, Colorado is likely going to strike more of a balance in the ground game with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, quarterback Julian Lewis, and a new-look running back room.

While Welch and running back DeKalon Taylor returning to Colorado in 2026, the Buffs also brought in transfer running backs Richard Young, Damian Henderson, and JaQuail Smith.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Out of the the three transfers, 247Sports ranks Henderson the highest as the No. 51 running back in the portal. Young is not far behind as the No. 62 running back available in the transfer portal, per the same rankings.

How Colorado's Ground Game Can Unlock the Offense

Colorado had one of the lowest-scoring offenses in 2025, thanks in part to the gap at quarterback left by now Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Buffs also struggled to replace Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but the run game has seemingly always been a weak point for Colorado and "Coach Prime."

With a quarterback like Sanders and former Colorado receivers like LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Hunter, the Buffs' focus on the passing game makes sense.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, heading into 2026, can the offense find more balance?

It begins with the offensive line, which is likely featuring some new faces. The starting five is relatively unknown, but returning offensive linemen like Larry Johnson and Yahya Attia figure to ge in the rotation alongside transfers like Bo Hughley, Demetrius Hunter, and Leon Bell.

With Brennan Marion, Damian Henderson, and JaQuail Smith all at Sacramento State, the Hornets rushed for an average of 262.6 yards per game. Sacramento State's leading rusher, Rodney Hammond Jr., ran for 1,230 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year.

As for Colorado's new transfers, Henderson rushed for 579 yards and Smith rushed for 520 yards while only playing eight games. With their familiarity in Marion's offense, can the Buffs new faces help turn the ground game around?

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