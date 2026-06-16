Colorado Buffaloes' Most Underrated Weapon on Offense

Throughout the offseason, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have made several additions on both sides of the ball through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, which could put the Buffaloes in a position to compete at a much higher level in the Big 12.

However, one receiver in particular has a chance to break out and become one of Colorado’s most explosive weapons.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ernest Campbell’s Skill Set

On the perimeter, Sacramento State transfer wide receiver Ernest Campbell is a player who could have a tremendous season for the Buffaloes.

Last season with Sacramento State, Campbell recorded 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 20.41 yards per reception. With the production Campebll had in 2025, he showed the ability to completely change how defenses line up based on the speed he possesses, which can stretch defenses over the top in addition to using his speed after the catch to create explosive plays.

For Colorado, Campbell could be a game-changer with how dangerous his speed can be. Heading into next season, the expectation is for the Buffaloes to start redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, and with receivers like Campbell, Lewis could be in a great position to find success and help Colorado create a significant amount of explosive plays.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ernest Campbell’s Success In Brennan Marion’s Offense

With the speed that Campbell brings, he could be very dangerous with Lewis throwing him the ball, especially because Coach Prime brought in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who was able to use Campbell’s speed to create a lot of explosive plays, even though Sacramento State’s offense was run-heavy.

During the 2025 season, Campbell created lots of big plays down the field, which included catches of 50 yards, 62 yards, 63 yards, 65 yards, and 75 yards. Being able to generate that number of explosive plays is quite rare, especially because Campbell was a freshman last year, but also because opposing defenses knew he was going to get the ball, but still could not do anything about it.

Marion also made it very tough on opposing defenses by forcing them into difficult decisions. It was either loading up the line of scrimmage to stop the run, but leaving the corner outside on Campbell with almost no help over the top, or having a lighter run box, which would then allow Sacramento State to dominate time of possession and control the game.

Either way, Campbell and Marion made defenses pay, and as the duo prepares for their first season at Colorado, the impact could be very similar with other weapons all over the field as well.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ernest Campbell’s Fit With Colorado

After a tough 2025 season, Sanders and the Buffaloes made several changes to the roster, which included the addition of Campbell but also several other skill position players.

In the backfield, Colorado was able to add running backs Damian Henderson II, Richard Young, and Jaquail Smith. The Buffaloes' running back room also includes DeKalon Taylor and Micah Welch as the returning backs from a season ago. Henderson and Smith also played for Marion in 2025, which could help Colorado’s run game get going early on behind a revamped offensive line.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At receiver, in addition to Campbell, the Buffaloes brought in San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero, Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., and Miami OH transfer Kam Perry. Colorado was also able to bring back Joseph Williams, Hykeem Williams, Quentin Gibson, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. to the receiver room, which provides great depth and solid contributors across the board.

In this receiver group, it seems that Colorado could have a three-level attack with Scudero and Perry being great options underneath, Moore serving as the intermediate threat, and Campbell stretching the defense over the top in addition to Joseph Willimas, Hykeem Williams, Gibson, and Farrakahn being able to contribute as well.

As a result of Colorado’s three-level passing attack and a ground game that should be a lot more consistent for the Buffaloes in 2026, this could be the perfect situation for Campebell to build on his 2025 performance and put himself in a position to become one of the most explosive players in the Big 12.

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