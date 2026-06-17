Colorado Coach Brennan Marion Shows Off Competitive Spirit

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was brought in with the goal of averaging over 30 points per game while leading the offense in Boulder, Colorado, but the Buffs' new offensive coordinator has also brought a new energy to the coaching staff.

Brennan Marion Races Danny Scudero at Colorado Practice

Coach Deion Sanders' has a coaching staff filled with former players, with "Coach Prime" himself the most notable example, and Marion's success as a wide receiver for Tulsa from 2007-08 has him questioning if he's still got it.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

🔥 Coach Marion. Leading by Example. Smokes Young Buffs 💛🦬



"Don't be mad bc I'm f***ing like that. I'm in the trenches. Y'all watch this"



🔄 @BrennanMarion4

📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/8xW74KVYDe pic.twitter.com/4O12z6He99 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) June 16, 2026

In a recent Well Off Media YouTube video posted by Deion Sanders Jr., Marion can be seen racing Colorado star transfer Danny Scudero and other Buffs receivers during footwork drills. Some players questioned whether Marion was cheating the drill by skipping steps in the ladder, but Colorado's offensive coordinator didn't seem to care while bringing a competitiveness to practice.

"Don’t be mad ‘cause I’m f---ing like that. . . . at 'BrennanMarion4', you feel me. Just beat Danny Scudero," Marion said to the camera.

Scudero led the nation in receiving yards in 2025 before transferring from San Jose State to Colorado in the offseason. He's one of the more highly-anticipated newcomers on the Buffs roster, but Marion is seemingly doing his best to keep the star receiver humble.

However, Scudero's work ethic does not need questioning, at least according to "Coach Prime."

"He runs every route with intention and understands leverage and spacing. His work ethic is tireless and that of a walk-on trying to make the team daily. He makes everyone around him better," Sanders told ESPN.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' Offensive Goals in 2026

Sanders revealed some of the details from his offensive coordinator search, specifically mentioning a key scoring trait that the Colorado coach was looking for:

"The points per game. Everybody that interviewed, they averaged over 30 points per game. 30 per points per game is our threshold. When we score 30 points per game, we win. When we don’t, we lose. When we hold people under a certain number as well, we win. So that was huge, so everyone we brought in to interview, that was that. But I needed toughness, that mentality. I need somebody that was gonna apply pressure and understand how we get down around here," Sanders said about hiring Marion.

Marion has averaged over 30 points per game in his previous two stops, first as the offensive coordinator for UNLV and more recently as the head coach of Sacramento State. In fact, in Marion's second season at UNLV, his offense averaged 35.4 points per game, finishing as the No. 15 scoring unit in the country ahead of playoff teams like Oregon, Texas, Clemson, and Arizona State from that year.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In Marion's one season as the Sacramento State head coach, the Hornets averaged 33.8 points per game, No. 17 in the FCS.

For reference, Colorado averaged 20.9 points per game in 2025, ending the year with the No. 116-ranked scoring offense. However, the Buffaloes defense did not do the team many favors either as Colorado's scoring defense ranked No. 112, allowing an average of 30.5 points per game.

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