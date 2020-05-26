BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Pac-12 to allow on-campus activities effective June 15

Chase Howell

Pac-12 league executives have voted to allow schools to resume on-campus activities starting on June 15. 

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated had sources inform him Tuesday afternoon. 

The Pac-12 is following the SEC and Big 12, who have already announced plans for their athletes to return to campus. Some other conferences are allowing the schools to decide. 

This comes after the NCAA's decision last week to lift the ban on on-campus activities for all sports effective June 1. 

The return to schools in June is viewed as the most significant step towards a possible athletic season in the fall. The news over the last few weeks makes it appear as if it is very possible things can remain on schedule.

Athletes will now be able to have voluntary workouts at their respective schools. Organized team activities will be the next step and there is no sign yet that an announcement for that will be coming in the near future. But things have moved rapidly throughout the pandemic. 

Once schools can have organized team activities, i.e. a strength and conditioning program, they will likely need about a month to get their athletes in shape.

Then it has been widely requested by current and former coaches to have at least six weeks for a fall camp. That would mean camps would have to start by late July in order for the season to start on time. 

The University of Colorado-Boulder announced on Tuesday plans to have students back on campus in the fall.

There is growing optimism for a college football season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Introducing SI All-American TV with John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.  interviews former NFL and college football head coach Jim Mora Jr. for some insight on preparing for a football season.

Chase Howell

CU-Boulder releases plans for students' return to campus in the fall

The University of Colorado-Boulder and Chancellor Phil DiStefano released a plan on Tuesday describing the guidelines for in-person classes in the fall.

Chase Howell

Report: CU hoops assistant Anthony Coleman heading back to Arizona State

CU Buffs assistant basketball coach Anthony Coleman is heading back to Tempe where he coached on Bobby Hurley's staff for three season.

Chase Howell

Conferences and Television Networks agree to extend deadline

The FBS conferences and television networks have agreed to extend the deadline for scheduling game times in the early portion of the season.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: The side of the Buffalo with the most fur

Another edition of the Monday Mailbag as BuffsCountry takes questions regarding every subject.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: The Defensive Line

The CU coaching staff were back on the trail this past week identifying 2021 recruits.

Chase Howell

Taking a look at the best pieces from across Sports Illustrated

BuffsCountry takes a look at some of the best college sports content from across the country that were published this past week on Sports Illustrated.

Chase Howell

Ranking the Toughest Places to Play in Pac-12

BuffsCountry ranks the Pac-12's toughest atmospheres to play in.

Chase Howell

Brendon Lewis is working hard to win the starting quarterback gig

True freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis released a video this past week and the advancements are obvious.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford battle for glory

CU hoops signees Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien joined the CU Buffs Country podcast to play the game of games.

Chase Howell