Report: Pac-12 to allow on-campus activities effective June 15

Pac-12 league executives have voted to allow schools to resume on-campus activities starting on June 15.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated had sources inform him Tuesday afternoon.

The Pac-12 is following the SEC and Big 12, who have already announced plans for their athletes to return to campus. Some other conferences are allowing the schools to decide.

This comes after the NCAA's decision last week to lift the ban on on-campus activities for all sports effective June 1.

The return to schools in June is viewed as the most significant step towards a possible athletic season in the fall. The news over the last few weeks makes it appear as if it is very possible things can remain on schedule.

Athletes will now be able to have voluntary workouts at their respective schools. Organized team activities will be the next step and there is no sign yet that an announcement for that will be coming in the near future. But things have moved rapidly throughout the pandemic.

Once schools can have organized team activities, i.e. a strength and conditioning program, they will likely need about a month to get their athletes in shape.

Then it has been widely requested by current and former coaches to have at least six weeks for a fall camp. That would mean camps would have to start by late July in order for the season to start on time.

The University of Colorado-Boulder announced on Tuesday plans to have students back on campus in the fall.

There is growing optimism for a college football season.