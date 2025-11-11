Predicting Colorado Buffaloes' Final Two Games Of Season
Is this it?
The Colorado Buffaloes are castaways, trapped on an island they want no business with. With bowl eligibility went by the wayside, are two more dreary losses to follow?
Colorado coach Deion Sanders oversees a 3-7 team that has disappointed in its first season without wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders since 2022.
Once arriving two years back, "Coach Prime" established hope, then expectation after going 9-4 last season. It remains to be seen what 2025 has brought, but it's not positive.
With two games remaining, the Buffs are nosediving toward 3-9, their worst record under Coach Prime. But a hope has emerged in freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.
Sanders punished players who returned late from Colorado's last bye week, but it doesn't appear that most of those who beat No. 22 Iowa State are back. A switch must re-flip for the Buffaloes to build traction for next season, with tough tests at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils and on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats ahead.
Many questions are still unanswered, but Colorado can find them after one last bye week and two games remaining.
Arizona State Sun Devils 34, Colorado 27
After the bye, ASU visits Folsom Field in a storyline-fueled bout. Quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled away his first opportunity against Coach Prime's Buffs in 2023 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the super-senior has kept the Sun Devils afloat as they grapple with starter Sam Leavitt's season-ending injury.
In his last game, Sims rushed for a program record 228 yards on 29 carries to topple Iowa State, so the Buffs will once again center their defensive approach around a rushing quarterback. They haven't had much success thus far, but after West Virginia's step in the right direction, they should be hungry.
A secondary that logged multiple interceptions for the first time all season last Saturday is riding high, but it'll face another star that's looking for redemption. Former Colorado wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has erupted at Arizona State, though he's dealt with injury recently.
If he plays, he'd be a top threat for the Buffaloes' secondary and pose familiar threats with game-breaking speed.
On offense, Lewis aims to keep Colorado fans' hopes high after a stellar first start in Morgantown. The freshman has a taller defensive task ahead, as ASU boasts a playmaking defensive front. He likely won't be afforded much help on the ground, as the Sun Devils have the Big 12's second-best rushing defense.
If Colorado's front can't stop Sims, it could be another long day in Boulder. A blowout is unlikely with the Buffs motivated to not be embarrassed at home like Arizona forced, but expect Arizona State to force enough Lewis mistakes with more tape to study.
Kansas State Wildcats 34, Colorado 30
Then to Manhattan, Kansas, on Nov. 29 as Colorado would look to avoid losing eight of its last nine games for the second time in the Coach Prime era. Both sides will be motivated, as KSU has also had an underwhelming season.
Quarterback Avery Johnson played well against the Buffaloes in 2024, leading a tight-knit win on the road. He's been solid (1,991 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions through nine games) but not quite the dynamic Heisman Trophy candidate that some predicted he'd be by his junior year.
Kansas State's offense will also remain without a key playmaker in running back Dylan Edwards. The former Buff is once again hitting the transfer portal after averaging 6.7 yards per rush and putting on several explosive performances over two seasons in purple and white.
A deflated Colorado defense might be out of gas, but expect another close one. Lewis should look to hit the gas on a subpar Wildcat secondary, and the Buffs could have an easier time establishing the run.
But in the road environment, expect K-State to do enough to drown the flailing Buffs. Another valiant effort is still in play, but a loss is the presumed outcome.