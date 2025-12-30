Three New Year's Resolutions For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Should auld Colorado Buffaloes be forgot, and never brought to mind, coach Deion Sanders would be better off.

"Coach Prime" stood atop a flameout in 2025, as Colorado went 3-9 following the departures of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and many others. Much has to happen for a bounce-back, especially in January's transfer portal window.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Recruiting and scouting will envelop the next several weeks of "Coach Prime" and Co., but that's only a fraction of the battle. Sanders' sideline abilities soured in a litany of close losses, and the Buffs reflected his inconsistencies.

Still, several areas have cultivated goals for the new year, especially on the recruiting front. Colorado lost dozens to graduation and the portal, leaving its trenches barren and skill groups unproven. One more year of inadequate talent evaluation, and the Buffs will be on the verge of a more sweeping makeover.

What are three resolutions Colorado can make when the ball drops?

Nurture Your Quarterback

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A swarm of unknowns faces Colorado's roster after last season brought numerous false prophets, but a savior stands. Quarterback Julian Lewis has the potential for four years ahead of him after four hopeful appearances.

His personified stability under center can't be overstated as the Buffaloes enter transfer portal time. That's multiplied by a new offensive coordinator in town, Brennan Marion.

The former Sacramento State coach's innovation is already proving attractive, and that should continue as he and Lewis get to know each other. Preparation for 2026 should already begin, despite uncertainties throughout the offensive line and wide receiver corps.

Even the running backs, whom Marion's hiring most directly bolsters the futures of, lost a core member in Dallan Hayden on Friday. Finding suitable pieces for Lewis's protection and distribution should be diligent and aggressive as the Buffs seek an explosive offense.

Dig Up Defenders

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensively, Colorado has dropped like flies over the past several weeks. The Buffaloes' defensive line will likely boast just one returning starter, London Merritt. The rest either graduated or no longer wanted part of the nation's second-worst run defense last season.

Linebacker lost aplenty as well, including the room's lone youngster in Mantrez Walker. Prep recruiting found servicable replacements (Carson Crawford, Rodney Colton Jr.), but the second level can't rely on youth alone.

Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve was hired as linebackers coach to spark the overhaul, which should include more thorough transfer tracking. It was crucial for Colorado's defensive resurgence in 2024, and a properly keyed corps could do it again.

The secondary needs a heavy dose of playmaking after a turnover drought last fall. Cornerbacks DJ McKinney, Preston Hodge and Ivan Yates are out, opening a canyon for the portal to fill.

Clock Management Classes

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Inadequate personnel weren't the sole reason for defeat, as Coach Prime's often shaky clock management and assistant hiring proved costly. It resulted in a program that folded under pressure, fumbling opportunities at victory week after week in Big 12 play.

Sanders' staff saw a mild carousel with more moves uncertain, but decision-making on game day takes plenty of study. He's no rookie coach, so adding analytical support could be an alternative solution.

Simply running it back with the same mentality and energy as previous seasons won't sustain itself without future NFL stars around the roster. Sanders must play every card in his sleeve to avoid another year of disorganization and predictability.