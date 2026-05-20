Quarterback Recruit From SEC Country Doesn't Hold Back On Colorado Offer

The Colorado Buffaloes landed four-star quarterback Andre Adams with the vision he'd lead the 2027 class at quarterback.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff started thinking about the next class on Tuesday, though. They dipped into Louisiana to offer their newest Class of 2028 target.

Hudson Price Offered by Colorado Buffaloes

Quarterback Hudson Price 12, Calvary Baptists takes on Dunham Football in the Division III Select State Championship Game. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY

Colorado rises as the first Power Four opportunity for Calvary Baptist Academy of Shreveport standout Hudson Price, who announced his offer across his social media accounts.

Price tells Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI that director of recruiting Rashad Rich informed him of the scholarship opportunity. Although the 6-3, 200-pounder says the interest coming from coach Deion Sanders himself spoke to him, especially after idolizing him for so long.

Price didn't hold back on how the quarterback legacy at Colorado is shaping his opinion.

"I really like him and obviously what he is able to do with quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders, [Kaidon] Salter, and what Julian Lewis is going to do this season," Price told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "And of course he’s a legend and I always looked up to him."

He even added how he once played as Sanders in Madden Superstar KO through Madden '20. Now Price faces the surreal chance of becoming Sanders' quarterback choice to lead the 2028 recruiting class.

Hudson Price Joins Another Louisiana Recruit on Colorado Buffaloes Radar

Quarterback Hudson Price 12 hands off to Z'ryan Miles 4 ,Calvary Baptists takes on Dunham Football in the Division III Select State Championship Game. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY

Playing for the Hall of Famer Sanders isn't the only intriguing element for Price involving Colorado.

He could team up with a familiar recruit representing his home state in running back Caiden Bellard from Lafayette Christian Academy, who received his Colorado offer on May 9.

"I actually play 7on7 with Caiden, that’s my guy!" Price said.

The quarterback adds how "it's awesome" that Sanders and the Buffaloes are prioritizing the state of Louisiana on the recruiting trail. The Bayou State earns a strong reputation in producing collegiate level athletes for multiple powerhouses, and not just limited to LSU or even other SEC representatives.

Hudson Price Intrigued by new Colorado Buffaloes Scheme

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders' presence is one major selling point for Price. Followed by potentially teaming with Bellard and creating a new Louisiana pipeline in Boulder.

But the third big draw for Price here is the new "Go-Go" offense incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings to Boulder. Marion creates chaos for defenses in mixing spread concepts, option, and downhill running to throw off defenses. The system runs as a rapid no-huddle approach bound to leave defenders gassed.

Price himself has studied this offense, because his high school runs something similar to Marion's scheme.

"I love it. My school is the same way: 'Pass to set up the pass.' I love attacking teams through the air!" Price said, whose strength is lighting defenses up deep and extending plays, two traits Marion's offense looks for.

Hudson Price Aims to Develop Relationship with Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Price's first offer came via Alcorn State out of the Football Championship Subdivision realm. He did visit national champion Indiana back on April 15.

But he's envisioning a brand new trip with his family: Boulder to check out Colorado in the future.

" I have heard wonderful things about Boulder and for sure want to come and see it," Price said.

Price is the first state of Louisiana 2028 quarterback prospect to land on the Buffaloes' recruiting board. He would become Sanders and the Buffaloes' first commit for the next cycle if he chooses CU.

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