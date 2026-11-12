Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Defends Brennan Marion Amid Colorado’s Struggles

The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled to be consistent on offense throughout the entirety of this 2026 season. With three regular-season games still remaining, Colorado holds an overall record of 3-6 and averages 19.8 points per game. Despite glimpses of potential, the Buffaloes have struggled to sustain drives and truly establish a run game. They have simply failed to turn offensive opportunities into points.

As criticism surrounding Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his Go-Go offensive system continues, Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has spoken on the matter in support. Instead of placing the blame on the coaching staff, Moore emphasized the importance of players taking responsibility for their own production. His comments bring up the question that spectators are trying to figure out whether the blame should be on the coaching staff, the players or both.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeAndre Moore Jr. Defends Brennan Marion

Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. addressed the criticism surrounding Colorado’s offense ahead of their next matchup against the Houston Cougars. While speaking with the media, Moore defended offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and made sure to discuss the players responsibilities as well.

"The go-go is a very high-powered offense, and it's on the verge," Moore said. "The players just have to push it over the edge."

The wide receiver stated that the team’s struggles are not solely due to coaching issues; it’s because of how the players perform on the field as well. Moore also expressed confidence in Marion’s system, saying the Go-Go has the potential to become a high-powered offense.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore’s comments are significant given the questions surrounding Marion’s system and its results thus far this season. Colorado entered the year hoping the offense would create more opportunities for its playmakers, but consistency has remained an issue.

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Moore has been one of the team’s more productive contributors, as he has recorded 37 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns over the course of nine games. His production gives him a firsthand perspective on the offense’s potential. The problem is that he can’t be the only one executing on the field with teammates who can’t contribute consistently.

Evaluating Colorado’s Offense

The team and offensive statistics highlight why the Buffaloes have struggled to put together a complete and productive season. Colorado is averaging 387 yards per game including 255.4 passing yards and 131.6 rushing yards. While the passing numbers are decent, the lack of a consistent run game has made the offense much easier to defend.

Colorado’s inability to establish itself on the ground has added pressure on the Buffaloes’ passing attack. Opposing defenses are able to focus more on the quarterback and receivers as opposed to having to worry about the run as well. Additionally, the offensive line has had their fair share of issues, which has not helped the run game, nor have they provided reliable protection for Wilson.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, Moore has been a great source of positivity as he has surpassed 500 receiving yards. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has provided another important option in the pass game with 853 yards on the year, 58 receptions and six touchdowns so far. However, two players cannot make up for an entire offense and team. Averaging just 19.8 points per game, Colorado ranks near the bottom nationally in scoring.

The Buffaloes’ 20-10 loss to Arizona State was another example of the problems the team is facing. Colorado entered the matchup against the Sun Devils with high hopes due to a much-improved performance and victory over Kansas State. They just weren’t able to carry that success over and came up short when trying to capitalize on opportunities and sustain drives.

Ultimately, Colorado’s offensive struggles cannot be pinned to one player or group. Moore is right regarding how much execution matters. The Buffaloes have shown that they can move the football effectively, but penalties, a lack of protection, a limited run game and overall missed opportunities have prevented them from putting together complete performances.

With three games remaining and more than enough talent on this Colorado team, the Buffaloes need to find a way to turn their offensive potential into significant production.

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