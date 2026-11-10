Colorado Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Points Out Reason Behind Offense's Breakdowns

The "Go-Go" offense hasn't hit its full potential for the Colorado Buffaloes. Many pundits cast the blame on either coach Deion Sanders or offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

However, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. highlighted the real problem involving Colorado's lack of execution on that side of the ball.

DeAndre Moore Jr. Drops Honest Offensive Inefficiency Take

Sept.12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) reacts before the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore addressed the media on Nov. 10 with his Buffaloes practicing on a short game week, as No. 14 Houston comes to Folsom Field for a Friday showdown set for Friday, Nov. 13.

Moore certainly hears the criticism directed toward Sanders and Marion. However, he cleared the air on where the struggles really lie for this Colorado offense.

"The coaches can only do so much.," Moore began. "They can only put us in position so much. The players still have to execute. We have to go out there, strain and finish, and ultimately make the plays come to life."

And despite the constant criticism toward Marion's system in Boulder, Moore is defending it.

"The Go-Go is a very high-powered offense and we're on the verge," he said. "The players just have to push it over the edge.”

DeAndre Moore Jr. Shines Light on Team's Mood

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Moore established himself as one of the leaders of the Buffaloes following his transfer from Texas. Yet he got used to winning at a high rate in Austin.

Colorado feels the reverse of that, especially with the Buffaloes losers of six of their last seven games. Moore got honest with the mood of the players inside the locker room too.

"Right now, we're still trying to fight for the chance to get into a bowl game," Moore began. "There's still a whole bunch out there for us to have. So we have to come in with the mindset of wanting to continue to get better. Plus continue to work on our deficiencies and work on the things we need to work on and continue to move forward."

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even at 3-6, Colorado can certainly clinch a bowl bid by winning out and finishing the regular season 6-6. Each team regardless of conference qualifies for a bowl with six victories. Yet again, Colorado faces its last highly-ranked team left in the Cougars.

Moore vows to continue to "chip away" on his end as a receiver and leader. He adds that the wideout room is still very close together despite the struggles. But also knows that the execution must improve while maintaining the tight bond.

Marks DeAndre Moore Jr. Can Still Hit

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn (4) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore arrived to Boulder with 39 and 37 receptions from his previous two seasons. He enters week 10 with 37 receptions.

That means Moore is on pace to shatter new personal records, despite the inefficiencies on offense. He'll cross the 40-catch mark with four receptions against UH. Moore is averaging 4.2 receptions per game, so he can very well finally surpass the 40-catch plateau.

Moore can shatter a personal best for receiving yards too, as he walks in with 526. He just needs seven more yards to beat out his previous career-high of 532 with Texas in 2025. He'll still play a pivotal role for this offense, even though his desire is to improve the execution moving forward.

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