Why Recent History Matters In Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Job Security
While the Colorado Buffaloes certainly haven't performed to expectations this season at 3-7, any pleas to move on from coach Deion Sanders are simply naive to recent history.
Colorado was coming off a one-win 2022 season when "Coach Prime" arrived that winter, and the Buffs have since won 16 games, including seven in Big 12 Conference play last year. Even more, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter became the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner, leading the Buffs to their first non-COVID bowl game since 2016 last fall.
In response to a social media post questioning Sanders' future in Boulder, former NFL linebacker and Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho reminded the college football world that "Coach Prime" deserves added patience.
"This is dumb. Colorado has had 1 coach in 20 years who has produced a 3 year stretch better than Deion Sanders," Acho wrote. "Do the Buffaloes need to improve, absolutely. But to fire (arguably) the best coach the program has had in 20 years is ludicrous."
Acho was seemingly referring to former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, who led the Buffs to 20 wins from 2016 until his firing late in the 2018 season. The Buffs won 10 games in 2016 before falling in the Pac-12 Championship Game and later the Alamo Bowl.
Remembering Colorado's Pre-Deion Sanders Woes
Responding to the same social media post calling for Sanders' firing, BuffZone's Brian Howell pointed toward some intriguing pre-Coach Prime numbers. In the three seasons prior to Sanders' arrival, Colorado went 9-21 overall, 0-1 in bowl games, 0-7 vs. ranked opponents and was never ranked higher than No. 21 in the AP Poll.
"Coach Prime" has since led the Buffs to a full winning season, two wins over ranked opponents and a No. 16 spot in the AP Poll last season.
Still, "Coach Prime" didn't take Colorado's head job to become average. Winning the Big 12 Conference and qualifying for the College Football Playoff remain major goals.
Rick George Backs Up Coach Prime
Colorado athletic director Rick George shared his support for "Coach Prime" last week while appearing on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show."
"It's a challenging time with the house settlement, NIL (name, image and likeness) and revenue sharing; there's expectations out there. When you don't exceed those or meet those expectations, there's a lot of chatter and there's a lot of negativity, but I'm proud of Coach Prime," George told host Mark Johnson. "It's been a tough year for him with what he's been through. He's just been a trooper and he's working hard and he's motivating and he's doing the things I want him to do as coach."
With true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis set to lead the Buffs under center, Colorado will next host the Arizona State Sun Devils next on Nov. 22.