Recruiting Targets for Colorado After Four-Star Khyren Haywood's Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes will need to wait to reignite their recruiting wave.

Colorado appeared to be in position to grab four-star defensive tackle Khyren Haywood, who revealed CU in his top four. Except Haywood pulled out this stunner Monday: He announced his commitment to Texas Tech, which never originally showed up in his final group of Arizona, Northwestern, Kansas State and the Buffaloes.

Granted, the Red Raiders are winning over countless of blue chip recruits thanks to their outspoken NIL push combined with the success of winning the Big 12 last season. But it's back to the recruiting drawing board for Colorado.

Where the Colorado Buffaloes go From Here

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Colorado loses out on a tackle-for-loss machine in Haywood. Even despite some push from Colorado linebacker commit Ba'Roc Willis plus defensive tackles coach Dante Carter.

But fortunately, CU still gets plenty to choose from in the coming weeks.

Colorado has a major June on deck as the month now allows official visits to take place. There are already future visitors and past ones to watch.

Which leads into who Colorado can turn to next.

Primary Colorado Buffaloes Targets After Khyren Haywood Decision

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Jo Silver (27) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One prospect to watch after missing out on Haywood is four-star defensive line recruit Tyler Alexander.

He'd rise as a higher rated prospect Colorado can land. The 6-4, 310-pounder from Palm Beach Central, Florida owns an 89 rating with 247Sports and On3/Rivals. He also unveiled CU in his final list of suitors alongside Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, and in-state option Florida.

Except Alexander teased his interest in Colorado following the May 18 visit to Boulder. He posted a series of photos where he was all smiles. The Buffaloes started to gain traction five days before Haywood's decision. But he's not the only defensive lineman target to monitor here post Haywood.

Four-star Khing Thibodeaux is a Texan to watch closely on the side of Colorado fans. The Garland native is scheduled to visit the Buffaloes during the weekend of June 5. Haywood's commitment can now clear a path for Colorado to recruit the 6-2, 260-pounder heavily on his trip to Boulder.

Who Else Colorado can Scour at Defensive Tackle

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado does have one interior defensive lineman commit pledged for the 2027 class in Kenny Fairley. The three-star from Creekside High in Fairburn, Georgia was one of the early commits for Colorado back in April.

Alexander remains arguably the highest priority, followed by Thibodeaux. Yet Sanders, Carter, plus director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box and director of recruiting Rashad Rich must have some aces in the hole if both choose elsewhere.

Colorado can turn up the heat on four-star from Alexandria, Louisiana Jaden Bayonne. The No. 14 Bayou State talent and 6-4, 280-pounder unveiled TCU and Mississippi State as two of his favorites. Except that was in February. Colorado will need to get him on a summer visit in the attempt to win him over.

One JUCO option is one to watch for this fall, especially from a place CU hit for the 2026 cycle.

Ventura College had Masen Coso perform damage inside with 39 tackles including four for a loss. And Coso posted that mark next to Buffaloes edge rusher commit Domata Peko Jr. Coso becomes a sophomore this fall and brings relentless energy at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds.

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