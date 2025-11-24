Buffs Beat

What Reggie Hughes Said About Colorado Buffaloes' Costly Communication Problems

One of the worst moments from the Colorado Buffaloes' loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils came early in the third quarter when Jeff Sims threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Derek Eusebio, a play that was seemingly sniffed out by linebacker Reggie Hughes.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' defensive communication woes reared its ugly head again in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

On a third-and-3 for Arizona State early in the third quarter, linebacker Reggie Hughes did just about everything in his power to catch the attention of a Colorado teammate, jumping around and waving his arms to indicate a pre-snap change was needed. Ignored and ultimately out of position when the ball was snapped, Hughes watched ASU wide receiver Derek Eusebio beat Isaiah Hardge on a crossing route and run free for a 68-yard touchdown.

The touchdown gave Arizona State a 21-14 lead following a 2-point conversion.

"Just trying to get a teammate's attention for pre-snap alignment," Hughes said of the play. "We had some new things going on tonight due to unfortunate injuries, so we had to move some guys around. I'm working with them, knowing who's supposed to be where. I was trying to get guys lined up."

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensive backs DJ McKinney, Carter Stoutmire, Ben Finneseth and RJ Johnson were all sidelined due to injuries, allowing Hardge, Ivan Yates, Teon Parks, Makari Vickers and others increased opportunities. On that occasion and others, Colorado's piecemealed defense proved costly.

Still, coach Deion Sanders wasn't willing to blame the plethora of injuries for Colorado's eighth loss of the season.

"It's not an excuse," Sanders said. "We just played a team that didn't have its starting quarterback, and they were missing a few other young men as well, so we're not the only ones with an injury. I'm not gonna make an excuse for that. We've got to do a better job. We compile the roster. We've got to do a better job of roster management and so forth, because you've got a plan for this kind of stuff."

Explosive Plays Sink Colorado's Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the ground and through the air, Colorado's defense allowed far too many big plays on Saturday. Three of ASU's five touchdowns were plays of 33 yards or longer, and two other gains went for over 40 yards. All told, Arizona State racked up 580 yards, including 288 from running back Raleek Brown

Colorado's defense deserves some praise for forcing four turnovers, although only three points resulted from them.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I'm not here to downplay any phase of our team — special teams, offense, or defense," Hughes said. "We have to be better in situations. No matter if we get on the field consecutively or we get turned over and have to come right back, we just have to be better and execute it. Don't matter what the situation is."

Hughes closed his final game at Folsom Field with four total tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

