What Reggie Hughes Said About Colorado Buffaloes' Costly Communication Problems
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' defensive communication woes reared its ugly head again in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
On a third-and-3 for Arizona State early in the third quarter, linebacker Reggie Hughes did just about everything in his power to catch the attention of a Colorado teammate, jumping around and waving his arms to indicate a pre-snap change was needed. Ignored and ultimately out of position when the ball was snapped, Hughes watched ASU wide receiver Derek Eusebio beat Isaiah Hardge on a crossing route and run free for a 68-yard touchdown.
The touchdown gave Arizona State a 21-14 lead following a 2-point conversion.
"Just trying to get a teammate's attention for pre-snap alignment," Hughes said of the play. "We had some new things going on tonight due to unfortunate injuries, so we had to move some guys around. I'm working with them, knowing who's supposed to be where. I was trying to get guys lined up."
Defensive backs DJ McKinney, Carter Stoutmire, Ben Finneseth and RJ Johnson were all sidelined due to injuries, allowing Hardge, Ivan Yates, Teon Parks, Makari Vickers and others increased opportunities. On that occasion and others, Colorado's piecemealed defense proved costly.
Still, coach Deion Sanders wasn't willing to blame the plethora of injuries for Colorado's eighth loss of the season.
"It's not an excuse," Sanders said. "We just played a team that didn't have its starting quarterback, and they were missing a few other young men as well, so we're not the only ones with an injury. I'm not gonna make an excuse for that. We've got to do a better job. We compile the roster. We've got to do a better job of roster management and so forth, because you've got a plan for this kind of stuff."
Explosive Plays Sink Colorado's Defense
On the ground and through the air, Colorado's defense allowed far too many big plays on Saturday. Three of ASU's five touchdowns were plays of 33 yards or longer, and two other gains went for over 40 yards. All told, Arizona State racked up 580 yards, including 288 from running back Raleek Brown
Colorado's defense deserves some praise for forcing four turnovers, although only three points resulted from them.
“I'm not here to downplay any phase of our team — special teams, offense, or defense," Hughes said. "We have to be better in situations. No matter if we get on the field consecutively or we get turned over and have to come right back, we just have to be better and execute it. Don't matter what the situation is."
Hughes closed his final game at Folsom Field with four total tackles and a quarterback hurry.