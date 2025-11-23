Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Senior Night Loss to Arizona State
For a night devoted to honoring the seniors and providing a glimpse of what the future could look like, the Colorado Buffaloes 42-17 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils felt all too familiar. In front of just 43,348 fans—the smallest attendance of the Deion Sanders era—Colorado struggled to sustain momentum and capitalize on countless opportunities.
True freshman quarterback Julian Lewis engineered an early touchdown drive, and the defense forced multiple turnovers. But as the game wore on, Arizona State’s ground game proved unstoppable, as the Sun Devils rode Raleek Brown’s record-breaking 255 yards to their eighth win of the season.
For Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the night highlighted promise from young talent and glaring issues that have defined the 2025 season. Things like inconsistency up front, mounting injuries, and moments spinning away at the worst possible times.
Winner: Sincere Brown
Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown stepped up as a go-to receiver, as he carved up the Sun Devils’ coverage when primary target Omarion Miller drew extra attention. His knack for tough grabs was on display in the critical third-and-23 conversion in the fourth quarter—one of the few offensive highlights after halftime. Brown’s performance cemented the feeling that Colorado’s talent at receiver is something that is always there and something to look forward to for the future.
Winner: Dallan Hayden
Running back Dallan Hayden was one of the bright spots on a night when the Buffaloes struggled to find rhythm. He scored Colorado’s first touchdown with a seven-yard burst and finished as the team’s leading rusher with 65 yards on just 10 carries. Hayden’s explosive 42-yard run set up another scoring chance and flashed the kind of speed and vision the offense has desperately needed.
Winner: John Slaughter
Safety John Slaughter continued his hot streak in the secondary by nabbing an interception for the second straight week. His play in the second quarter gave Colorado a brief momentum swing and kept the Sun Devils from pulling away early. With so many injuries on defense, Slaughter’s play has been crucial and his ball skills and tackling have been a bright spot on the defense.
Loser: Fan Rushing The Field
The lowest point of the game arrived not on the scoreboard but from the stands. A spectator wearing a Lajohntay Wester No. 10 jersey sprinted across the field in the second half, pausing only to flash the Shedeur Sanders watch pose in front of a deflated crowd.
Before he could bask in his moment, he was absolutely wrecked by a security guard—a tackle that may have been the night’s most physical play. For a Colorado team struggling with momentum, the interruption drained whatever energy remained. Someone get that security guard a walk-on tryout. On a night when effort was lacking, he delivered a spark.
Loser: Ronald Coleman
In perhaps the most consequential coaching decision of the game, walk-on running back Ronald Coleman was given a head-scratching opportunity on a critical fourth-quarter drive, only for disaster to strike. On his first career carry, Coleman fumbled, and Arizona State immediately turned the miscue into an 88-yard touchdown run on the next play. It was a devastating sequence that turned what could have been a comeback into a full collapse.
After the game, Coach Prime took full responsibility, saying, "That's on me. I put him in the game."
What’s Next
Julian Lewis finished 19-of-38 for 161 yards and one touchdown, playing behind a struggling line. Hayden and fellow back Micah Welch combined for over 100 yards, while the defense forced three turnovers but couldn’t hold off Arizona State’s big plays. Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims had 206 yards and two scores, and Colorado’s few bursts of big-play hope faded quickly in the second half.
Coach Prime and his staff now turn to a season finale on the road in Manhattan, Kansas, and face the ongoing challenge of building belief and finding answers. The young players showed flashes that inspire hope for 2026, but the night had a disastrous second half and shows just how much work remains for the Buffaloes to compete in the Big 12 Conference.