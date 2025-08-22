Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Turning Heads As Season Nears: 'He's The Truth'

In a position group with plenty of question marks, Reginald Hughes has stood out among the Colorado Buffaloes linebackers. After practice on Thursday, fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared some intriguing words on the veteran Jacksonville State transfer.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
BOULDER — In a room with plenty of question marks, newcomer Reginald Hughes has provided some certainty among Colorado Buffaloes linebackers.

Hughes transferred from Jacksonville State to Colorado in December and has so far received ample praise from teammates on both sides of the ball. After practice on Thursday, the Hughes hype train gained another passenger as fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared some intriguing words on the graduate student transfer.

Jeremiah Brown Calls Reginald Hughes "The Truth"

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With respect to NBA great Paul Pierce, Hughes may have earned a new nickname courtesy of Brown.

"Reggie, he's the truth," Brown said. "Coming in, he's very athletic, he's fast, gonna flock to the football."

Hughes flocked to a career-high 83 total tackles at Jacksonville State last season, including 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. In the previous two seasons combined, Hughes recorded nine tackles and one fumble recovery in 16 games played for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Colorado's Projected Inside Linebackers

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Martavius French (10) celebrates after making a tackle against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the third quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

With about one week until the season opener, Hughes figures to land one of Colorado's starting inside linebacker jobs alongside UTSA transfer Martavius French, who also received some praise from Brown on Thursday.

"French, he's very instinctual and making plays" Brown said. "His blitz is amazing."

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound French recorded 17 TFLs at UTSA last season, a mark that only seven other players surpassed nationally. He also led the Roadrunners with 80 total tackles and was a Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference inside linebacker.

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) returns a blocked field goal during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Along with Hughes, French and Brown, the room includes freshman Mantrez Walker and transfers Kylan Salter (TCU) and Shaun Myers (North Alabama). Salter, the younger brother of Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter, saw limited action with the Horned Frogs last year, and Myers is coming off a 2024 season that was cut short due to injury after only two games.

"He's instinctual and very efficient with his steps," Brown said of Myers. "When he's coming down, he's striking to block."

Myers totaled 58 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and two interceptions while healthy in 2023.

More Praise For Reginald Hughes

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Brandon Hood (26) runs the ball against safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During an interview with DNVR Buffs, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton mentioned Hughes when asked to share a defensive player who has impressed in fall camp.

"His lateral side-to-side movement makes me have to take the right track where I can't go where he's at. If I go where he's at, I'm gonna miss him, so I gotta go where he's going to be and make a strong stand on my track," Seaton told DNVR Buffs. "He keeps me not on my toes, but making sure I gotta be on point when I'm coming to attack and they're going second level."

Hughes will play a critical role on defense when dual-threat quarterback Haynes King and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Boulder on Aug. 29.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

