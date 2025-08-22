Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Turning Heads As Season Nears: 'He's The Truth'
BOULDER — In a room with plenty of question marks, newcomer Reginald Hughes has provided some certainty among Colorado Buffaloes linebackers.
Hughes transferred from Jacksonville State to Colorado in December and has so far received ample praise from teammates on both sides of the ball. After practice on Thursday, the Hughes hype train gained another passenger as fellow linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared some intriguing words on the graduate student transfer.
Jeremiah Brown Calls Reginald Hughes "The Truth"
With respect to NBA great Paul Pierce, Hughes may have earned a new nickname courtesy of Brown.
"Reggie, he's the truth," Brown said. "Coming in, he's very athletic, he's fast, gonna flock to the football."
Hughes flocked to a career-high 83 total tackles at Jacksonville State last season, including 9.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. In the previous two seasons combined, Hughes recorded nine tackles and one fumble recovery in 16 games played for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Colorado's Projected Inside Linebackers
With about one week until the season opener, Hughes figures to land one of Colorado's starting inside linebacker jobs alongside UTSA transfer Martavius French, who also received some praise from Brown on Thursday.
"French, he's very instinctual and making plays" Brown said. "His blitz is amazing."
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound French recorded 17 TFLs at UTSA last season, a mark that only seven other players surpassed nationally. He also led the Roadrunners with 80 total tackles and was a Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference inside linebacker.
Along with Hughes, French and Brown, the room includes freshman Mantrez Walker and transfers Kylan Salter (TCU) and Shaun Myers (North Alabama). Salter, the younger brother of Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter, saw limited action with the Horned Frogs last year, and Myers is coming off a 2024 season that was cut short due to injury after only two games.
"He's instinctual and very efficient with his steps," Brown said of Myers. "When he's coming down, he's striking to block."
Myers totaled 58 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and two interceptions while healthy in 2023.
More Praise For Reginald Hughes
During an interview with DNVR Buffs, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton mentioned Hughes when asked to share a defensive player who has impressed in fall camp.
"His lateral side-to-side movement makes me have to take the right track where I can't go where he's at. If I go where he's at, I'm gonna miss him, so I gotta go where he's going to be and make a strong stand on my track," Seaton told DNVR Buffs. "He keeps me not on my toes, but making sure I gotta be on point when I'm coming to attack and they're going second level."
Hughes will play a critical role on defense when dual-threat quarterback Haynes King and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Boulder on Aug. 29.