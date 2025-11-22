Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates From Colorado Buffaloes' Final Home Game vs. Arizona State

A true freshman quarterback in Julian "JuJu" Lewis is set to lead the Colorado Buffaloes into their Senior Day matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Stay here for live updates from Folsom Field as Colorado looks for its second Big 12 win.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
BOULDER — For the final time in 2025, the Colorado Buffaloes will take to Folsom Field on Saturday for a Senior Day showdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

While most of the attention will be on true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis as he navigates his first career start in Boulder, it'll also be an emotional evening for Colorado's seniors. Those slated to be celebrated include kicker Alejandro Mata, defensive end Arden Walker, linebacker Jeremiah Brown and other impact players.

No longer competing for a bowl game, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs enter Saturday at 3-7 (1-6 Big 12). Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champions, are 7-3 (5-2 Big 12) and still alive in the conference title race.

This article will be updated with scoring plays and other key moments throughout Colorado's final home game of the season.

Deion Sanders' Comments on Arizona State

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Tristan Bacon (45) celebrates after they beat the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There's no lack of respect between "Coach Prime" and Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, who took over their respective programs following the 2022 season.

"Coach (Kenny) Dillingham, love him to life, man," Sanders said earlier this week. "One of my classmates. We came in at the same time. What he's done for that program is unbelievable. Well deserved. I think he's the Big 12 Coach of the Year, right? Well deserved. He should have run away with it — it shouldn't have been close last year. What he did for the program and what he's doing with that program, I applaud him tremendously."

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders was also complimentary of Dillingham's defense. Through 10 games, Arizona State has held opponents to an average of 23.6 points and 343.4 yards.

“Tough defense,” Sanders said of ASU. “Guys get after it. Secondary is pretty darn good. Front four is very stout.”

Offensively, ASU is led by quarterback Jeff Sims and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, a former Colorado standout who's expected to return from a hamstring injury.

Arizona State at Colorado Kickoff Time, Television Channel

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's final home game of the year will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, about 40,000 tickets had been sold as of Friday, meaning Colorado's Senior Day game will likely be the least-attended of the "Coach Prime" era. The previous low was 48,322 for the Buffs' last home game against the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 1.

