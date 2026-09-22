What Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sees in Colorado’s Offense

Baylor coach Dave Aranda did not need long to explain what he really finds impressive about Colorado’s offense. His response began with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and the number of problems the Buffaloes can create before the ball is snapped.

“We got a lot of respect for him and his schemes,” Aranda said Monday. “There’s some unusual back sets, and there’s option, triple option looks coming out of the backfield. A lot of runs, a lot of gas created.”

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion is in his first season at Colorado after coaching Sacramento State in 2025. Baylor’s own game preview noted that his Go-Go offense took shape during his two seasons as UNLV’s offensive coordinator.

Dave Aranda is starting with Colorado’s run game

Marion’s Go-Go offense can put several players in the backfield at once and use tight ends in different roles. Aranda said those formations make the defense account for more gaps than it normally sees.

“There’s three backs there, and a lot of tight ends,” Aranda said. “So the tight ends acting as running backs, as lead blockers. And so a lot of gaps are created there.”

Colorado has averaged 181 rushing yards in the last three games, per the school’s official statistics. The Buffaloes also ran for 180 yards at Evanston, so Aranda is not treating the run game like something Baylor can ignore while waiting for quarterback Julian Lewis to throw.

His concern is what happens when Baylor brings extra help closer to the line of scrimmage.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense was the main focus of Dave Aranda’s Monday breakdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The safeties are where Colorado can change the picture

Aranda said Marion’s offense wants to make the safeties choose. If they step forward to help against the run, Colorado can create one-on-one chances for its receivers outside.

“And then because of that, they force, like we talked about earlier, those safeties to come down,” Aranda said. “And then you’ve got your one-on-ones on the outside.”

Aranda then put Colorado’s plan in simple terms.

“For them, establish the run, try to hit on the big plays,” he said.

Baylor now has to defend both threats at once, because every extra defender near the line can open space downfield.

Baylor cannot fix that by loading the box and calling it a day. Colorado has used several backs through three games, while Lewis has proven that he can punish a defense when a receiver gets open downfield.

Aranda also pointed to Weber State when explaining why the deep help matters. Colorado hit two touchdown passes of more than 60 yards in the first quarter of that game, one to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and another to wide receiver Joseph Williams.

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis gives Baylor another problem if the Bears bring their safeties down to help against the run. | Julian Lewis/CU Buffs

“I think, look at Weber State, some of the games they played, they were able to hit on some of those big plays,” Aranda said.

Dave Aranda made Baylor’s priority clear

Baylor opens its Big 12 play against Colorado on Saturday, and Aranda’s message did not require a lot of translating. The Bears have to slow the run without leaving the secondary on its own

“And so for us to be able to limit the run game, and then have help on top with safeties to help with the explosives, the pass game that’s going to come off of the run game, critical for us,” Aranda said.

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