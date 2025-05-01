Colin Cowherd Says To Stop Calling Shedeur, Deion Sanders "Victims"
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was selected later than expected, getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick.
With Sanders dropping to the fifth round, much of the discussion has been about why he fell. There have been reports that Sanders tanked his private workouts, or teams not wanting Colorado coach Deion Sanders to take their job if they select Sanders, or just based on football play.
With the multiple conversations surrounding the quarterback, Colin Cowherd on “Herd with Colin Cowherd,” said people should stop making Sanders and his father the victims.
“Can we stop with this narrative? It’s the worst take and narrative happening in sports now. You know, the NFL just doesn't know what they’re doing with quarterbacks, time out. Let me tell you first-round quarterbacks currently in the NFL,” Cowherd said.
“Mahomes, Lamar, they’ve all been first-round picks. It’s not easy to do this but stop making Shedeur and Deion Sanders the victim here. They’re not. It’s all really explainable.”
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, it was believed that this was a weaker quarterback class compared to past years and next year's class. There are many quarterbacks expected to be in the next class, which teams may be waiting for. With that, Cowherd argues that teams were looking for a backup this year, which would explain Sanders’ fall.
“Remember, there was only about three teams we thought were going to take a quarterback in round one. Tennessee, the Giants, who were clearly not interested, bad interview with Shedeuer, and then Pittsburgh for sure. Cleveland by trading down told you they may get a backup, but they’re gonna get their starting quarterback next year,” Cowherd said.
In the couple of weeks leading up to the draft, the growing belief was that Sanders was going to fall to the Steelers with pick No. 21. While it was all speculation, it was a surprise when that did not happen. Cowherd discussed that the Steelers were never interested in Sanders.
“The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer yesterday told Rich Eisen that the Steelers were not looking at Shedeur Sanders. They were looking at backups like the L.A. Rams.” “They wanted to get the roster ready for Aaron Rodgers. Draft a backup.”
While each team may have its reasons for passing on Sanders, it may not have had to do with the player as much as it did with teams focusing on needs. In the end, Sanders was drafted and will be an NFL player in 2025. There is much uncertainty surrounding the Cleveland Browns quarterback room.
The Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in the offseason. He has a high chance to be the starter but is coming off a season where he played just eight games in 2024, passing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Flacco has been in the league since 2008 as well. The Browns also traded for Kenny Pickett and drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
If Sanders continues to put in the work, there is a chance he sees the field in 2025, and could potentially turn into the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.