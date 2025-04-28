NFL Draft Outdraws NBA Playoffs' TV Audience With Shedeur Sanders Anticipation
The 2025 NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated events for football fans. College fans watch where their favorite players end up, and NFL fans see who their team adds. With anticipation of where Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will land, the draft drew in an immense viewership.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft took place on April 24 and drew an average of 13.6 million views. To compare, the 2024 NBA Finals reached a peak viewership of 12.2 million. Even night two of the draft drew in 7.3 million viewers, which is up 40 percent from 2024, per NFL Media. It was the most watched second day in NFL Draft history.
The NFL Draft receives millions of views each year, but what drew people in for the 2025 draft was where the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback would land. Though shortly before the draft it was believed Sanders could fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, there was an idea that Sanders could land anywhere from the top five to the bottom of the first round.
There were two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft. The Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall and the New York Giants traded back into the draft and selected Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall. With Sanders not drafted in round one, many turned into night two to see where he would land.
Night two of the draft features rounds two and three, both of which where Sanders was once again not selected. The New Orleans Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round, which came as a bit of a surprise. With the Saints in need of a quarterback, that was a team with a high likelihood to land Sanders.
In round three, the Seattle Seahawks selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and the Cleveland Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. It was another night without Sanders’ name being called, but millions tuned in to see where the Colorado quarterback would land.
Ultimately, Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the No. 144 overall pick. It took some time, but Sanders is joining the Browns, and the NFL saw significant viewership across ESPN and NFL Network.
“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible,” Sanders said after being passed up in the first round. “I feel like this didn’t happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire.”
Sanders is joining a large quarterback room that includes Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. Watson is expected to miss the 2025 season, and there is a lot of uncertainty over which quarterback will start week one.
Flacco is the veteran and has an edge, Pickett was a former first-round pick, and Gabriel and Sanders are both rookies. While Sanders is a day-three pick, the Browns are a team he has a chance to compete for a role in 2025.