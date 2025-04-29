NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Compares Shedeur Sanders' Draft Fall To 'Robbery'
The 2025 NFL Draft was filled with much anticipation. All eyes were on where former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would land. Sanders fell to the fifth round, selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick.
On his YouTube channel, NFL Hall of Famer, Michael Irvin talked about the Cleveland Browns drafting Sanders in the fifth round. Irvin was shocked at Sanders’ fall and discussed the pay difference between if Sanders was drafted in the first round compared to the fifth.
“Shedeur not to go one or two, three or four, but in the fifth round, and after all the quarterbacks. After five of what, five quarterbacks? That’s mind-blowing,” Irvin said. “
“I think the crime, the 40 million dollar robbery that just took place of Shedeur Sanders, or should I say I think the crime, the 50 million dollar robbery of Shedeur Sanders because that’s what I just witnessed,” Irvin said.
With Sanders being a fifth-round pick, his deal will be worth around 4.6 million dollars, which includes a $446,553 signing bonus, per Sportico. To compare, No. 2 overall pick and former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is projected to sign a $46.6 million deal, which would include a $30.6 million signing bonus.
While shortly before the draft began it was predicted that Sanders would fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 overall pick, the salary of a first-round pick compared to a fifth is significantly different. Sanders is still set to make a lot of money in the NFL and has partnerships as well, but being passed on for multiple rounds caused him to miss out on millions of dollars.
There are speculations that Sanders’ father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and his effect on the quarterback falling. It is believed feared his father would be controlling, or even take the coaching job. Irvin added to the Colorado coach’s impact on Sanders' fall.
“In every way, Deion shook the system. Bypassed all of those systems that they have put in place to make sure they keep who they need on top. Deion went another route and he’s gotten to be a head coach. He took his sons with him and, and he raised his sons right,” Irvin said. “Now, I don’t know if somehow Deion would have hopped over to the NFL.”
“Shedeur now is in a place where Deion can’t go and Deion can’t protect. I loved Cleveland picking this kid early on, but I can’t be mad at Cleveland if they played the cards and picked him up in the fifth round and saved 50 million dollars,” Irvin said.
Sanders is joining a large quarterback room that includes third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. Watson is expected to miss the 2025 season, and there is a lot of uncertainty over which quarterback will start week one.
The Browns finished the season with a 3-14 record and have not reached the playoffs since 2023. They have had just four winning seasons this century. If Sanders eventually earns the starting position while on a rookie deal, the Browns can use that saved money and build a better team around him.