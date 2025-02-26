Browns GM Andrew Berry calls Travis Hunter a 'Unicorn' with two-way potential in NFL
The Cleveland Browns’ hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, putting the team in a unique position to secure a transformative player. During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, the team's GM Andrew Berry addressed several key topics concerning the Browns’ roster, including the team’s commitment to Myles Garrett and the viability of quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2025.
Among the most intriguing revelations from Berry’s remarks was his perspective on Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter. The discussion surrounding Hunter’s draft potential and future role in the NFL has been met with polarizing views, but Berry’s comments provide insight into how Cleveland might approach his selection.
“I’d say this in terms of Travis Hunter, cornerback or receiver? I’d say the answer is yes," Berry told reporters. "He can play both and I think that’s what makes him special. We would see him as a wide receiver primarily first. Again, what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level.”
Berry, who previously worked under Howie Roseman in Philadelphia, has developed a reputation for operating with a high level of discretion and strategic secrecy. Unlike many general managers who leak information during the NFL’s “silly season,” Berry has maintained a tight-lipped approach, similar to the methodical secrecy of Bill Belichick. This makes it difficult to predict the Browns’ exact draft plans, but Berry’s acknowledgment of Hunter’s unique abilities suggests that Cleveland is seriously considering him as a foundational piece for their roster.
One of the most hotly debated aspects of Hunter’s NFL future is whether he will be allowed to play both wide receiver and cornerback at the professional level. The prevailing skepticism surrounding Hunter’s ability to play two ways stems from traditionalist views within the league. The argument that “it’s never happened before, so it can’t happen now” ignores the fact that Hunter has thrived in this role throughout his football career.
Those who have followed Hunter’s journey at Colorado understand that asking him to choose between offense and defense would fundamentally alter his approach to the game. His physical and mental preparation has been built around playing both positions at an elite level, and limiting him to one side of the ball could compromise the very qualities that make him special. Hunter’s combination of ball skills, football IQ, and endurance is unparalleled, and an innovative team could maximize his potential by embracing his two-way versatility.
The primary argument against Hunter playing both positions is logistical rather than performance-based. Critics argue that he cannot be in two different position meetings at once or fully commit to practicing at both wide receiver and cornerback. However, these challenges are not insurmountable.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently pointed out that Colorado successfully managed Hunter’s two-way role by structuring his practice and meeting time around his defensive responsibilities while incorporating offensive packages into his game plan. NFL teams could take a similar approach, ensuring that Hunter receives the necessary preparation on both sides of the ball. With modern coaching strategies and player management, integrating a two-way player like Hunter is an entirely feasible endeavor.
Berry’s comments indicate that if the Browns were to draft Hunter, they would prioritize him as a wide receiver while still utilizing his cornerback abilities. This makes strategic sense for Cleveland, given their current roster construction.
Unlike other teams in the top five of the draft, such as Tennessee, New England, or Jacksonville, the Browns have a more advanced roster. They already possess a true WR1 in Jerry Jeudy, meaning Hunter would not be burdened with the immediate responsibility of being the team’s top receiving option. Instead, he could slide into the WR2 role or even work from the slot, creating a dynamic receiving corps that includes Jeudy, tight end David Njoku, and a mix of other contributors.
While Hunter may be listed primarily as a wide receiver, his impact on Cleveland’s defense could be just as significant. The Browns have one of the strongest secondaries in the league, led by Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and MJ Emerson. However, Newsome’s resistance to playing slot corner has created some complications in their defensive rotation. Drafting Hunter would provide flexibility, allowing him to rotate between CB2 and CB3 while also contributing on offense.
A secondary featuring Ward, Hunter, and Emerson could instantly become the best in the NFL. If Newsome were to become expendable due to Hunter’s presence, Cleveland could gain additional trade assets while maintaining a formidable defensive backfield. This level of roster adaptability is rare and would give the Browns a significant advantage.
Hunter’s versatility goes beyond just his on-field performance—it provides Cleveland with unique roster construction flexibility. Given the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s future, the Browns may need to be strategic about their roster depth, especially at the quarterback position. If Cleveland opts not to draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, they may rely on a veteran bridge quarterback or a developmental prospect.
Hunter effectively serves as two NFL starters in one, allowing the Browns to allocate an additional roster spot elsewhere. Whether that means carrying an extra quarterback, offensive lineman, or defensive specialist, Hunter’s presence gives Cleveland a built-in advantage when it comes to depth chart management.
With a confirmed Pro Day in Boulder, teams will have another opportunity to evaluate Hunter’s abilities firsthand. If he continues to impress, the Browns may view him as the most impactful player available. His ability to play both ways, contribute immediately, and provide roster flexibility makes him a compelling choice for a team looking to maximize its competitive window.
Hunter represents a once-in-a-generation type of player—one who could redefine how NFL teams approach roster construction and player utilization. If the Browns are willing to embrace his two-way potential, they could revolutionize their offensive and defensive schemes while gaining a competitive edge.