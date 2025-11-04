Shedeur Sanders Explains Return Trip to Colorado Amid Back Injury
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders surprised his dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and the rest of the Buffaloes community by coming back home over the weekend. Enjoying a break during Cleveland's bye week, Shedeur Sanders revealed some of the behind-the-scenes of his visit to Boulder and details of his trip.
"The plan wasn’t to go at all. I was a little mad I was a little cooked because I’m dealing with this back stuff. . . . One morning I just thought about it. ‘What if I just fly to Boulder and go back home same day,'" Sanders said in a YouTube video released by Studstillviewz.
As mentioned by the former Buffs star, Sanders is currently dealing with a back injury that has forced him to miss multiple practices with the Browns. Not only did Sanders take a quick trip via a private jet, he also brought his physical therapist with him and even received some treatment during the flight.
Prior to Cleveland's bye week, Sanders made it clear that he could not travel to Colorado to see his dad and his former team, mainly because of the treatment he's been receiving for his back.
Family Ties
Still, Sanders made it clear that jumping through some of these hoops in order to make the trip back to Colorado was worth it. The Cleveland rookie explained how much it means to see his family.
"And then on top of that. Family means everything. It’s certain key moments in life, it’s priceless. That’s behind everything. You know, I need love, I need to be around family, so I wanted to just come back home," said Sanders.
Shedeur was also asked how his dad, "Coach Prime," would react to being surprised by his son.
"The funny thing is, Dad doesn’t even know. I was on the phone with him, I told him I’m getting treatment. I wasn’t lying, I was getting treatment. I think he’s gonna be excited," Sanders said.
Deion Sanders' Reaction to Shedeur's Surprise
Deion Sanders was indeed surprised by Shedeur's return to Colorado, and he spoke about it in his postgame press conference. The father-son duo shared a famous tradition of walking down the sideline together before every game.
"That (pregame) walk isn't about nothing but him," Deion Sanders said. "I'm praying for him during the whole walk, making sure he's focused and locked in. He came and got treatment, worked out, but that's beside the point. I'm just happy to see my kids whenever I get the opportunity to see them. I'm still a dad."
Unfortunately for the Buffs, Shedeur's return didn't provide a boost on the field as Colorado lost to Arizona 52-17. "Coach Prime" has been missing his son at quarterback, and Colorado is expected to turn to true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis to lead the offense as the Buffaloes take on West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 8.