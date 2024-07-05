Shedeur Sanders compared to journeyman QB ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders is an impressive quarterback, characterized by his pure throwing ability, compact, and smooth stroke on his delivery. His mechanics are excellent, showcasing balance and weight transfer that allows him to drive the ball downfield with considerable arm strength.
There isn't much you can say about his game when he has time to throw. Sanders demonstrates the ability to throw with timing and anticipation, adjusting the pace of his throws based on the situation, which is a key aspect of his game. NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah featured Sanders in his "first look" around the projected 2025 NFL Draft prospects. One standout quality of Sanders is his toughness. He is willing to plant his feet and take significant hits to complete passes. In the three games Jeremiah studied extensively, his resilience under pressure was evident, often standing firm despite the impending physical punishment.
Sanders has the foundation in place to develop into a solid NFL starter," Jeremiah wrote. "I love that he doesn't throw interceptions. He sees the field well and can make every type of throw. He's ultra-competitive and has been able to function while under an avalanche of attention and pressure. There are definitely areas where he can improve, but I like the tools combined with the mental/physical toughness."
However, Sanders does have areas needing improvement. His reluctance to give up on plays can lead to unnecessary sacks. While some sacks are unavoidable, Sanders sometimes holds onto the ball too long and attempts to make something happen instead of safely grounding the ball. Additionally, Sanders lacks the suddenness and urgency required to evade defenders and create space in the pocket. This aspect of his game can improve, taking inspiration from Tom Brady, who continually developed this skill throughout his career.
Jeremiah believes Sanders' NFL comparison is Geno Smith. He wrote, "Like Smith during his time with the Mountaineers, Sanders plays in a wide-open college offense that showcases his polish as a passer. Both Smith and Sanders have beautiful throwing motions and deliver a firm/catchable ball. While each is capable of taking the free yards presented in the run game, neither is dynamic as a ball-carrier.
"Following a long, rocky start to this NFL career, Smith blossomed into a Pro Bowl quarterback. I see similar upside in Sanders. As my Move The Sticks Podcast partner Bucky Brooks would say, both of these signal-callers are more shooters than score."
Sanders has worked with Smith to craft his game over the past couple years. Just one of the journeyman QBs that Coach Prime's youngest son has worked with to stay ahead of the curve at the next level.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Sanders' performance in key games will set him apart. If he can be flawless against Nebraska on Sept. 7 in front of a national television audience, that will weigh heavily on how NFL scouts evaluate him. With Deion Sanders at the helm and the team transitioning into the Big 12 Conference, expectations are high. Sanders' development and performance will be pivotal in Colorado's upcoming season.