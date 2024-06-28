Colorado's Shedeur Sanders receives second-round grade in 2025 BLESTO report
The excitement surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes might have dimmed following a 4-8 record in Coach Prime's debut season, but Shedeur Sanders could ensure that NFL scouts continue to come to Boulder. Sanders is positioned as the top prospect for the 2025 class, despite challenges from Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback impressed in his first season with the Buffaloes, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Sanders is the epitome of a classic drop-back passer, equipped with a comprehensive skill set ideal for a pro-style offense. His ability to execute traditional pass concepts, targeting all areas of the field, sets him apart. From short and intermediate in-breaking routes like slants, digs, seams, and deep overs to vertical throws outside the numbers, Sanders showcases his blue-chip potential as a pocket distributor. His poise, confidence, and swagger enable him to make critical throws under pressure, which is a hallmark of being considered an elite quarterback.
Despite all of this weighing into his overall performance, Sanders has been graded as a second-round pick by NFL teams, according to the BLESTO scouting report obtained by BuffsBeat. The annual review of pro prospects has Sanders graded at 1.25, which puts him in the middle of the second round. There are ten prospects above CU's "Grown" QB, but he's still the top passer in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Penn State's Drew Allar has a similar grade as Sanders, along with Beck at 1.3 and Ewers at 1.39 as projected third-round picks.
BLESTO is a select group of NFL teams that works together to scout potential NFL prospects. The report is one of two that is circulated within the league. According to NFL Draft Diamond, there are twelve teams that contribute to the BLESTO report, including the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.
There were two other Buffs to fall within the drafted category. Travis Hunter received a first-round grade of 1.1, which was second-best overall behind Missouri's Luther Burden III. B.J. Green got a 1.7 grade, putting the Arizona State transfer as a seventh-round pick.
CBS Sports writer suggests NFL teams will "shy away" from Shedeur Sanders
Sanders' tenure at Jackson State and Colorado reveals a high IQ and processing ability, making him a cerebral playmaker from the pocket. Despite the varying levels of competition, his initial success in the SWAC as a freshman demonstrated maturity and a game well beyond his years. Leading Jackson State to a 23-3 record, including a flawless 16-0 in-conference performance, Sanders' back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons under center underscored his capacity to adapt and excel in new environments.
Although the critics might argue that Sanders' dominance at Jackson State was due to a strong supporting cast, including top recruits like Hunter. However, his efficiency and effectiveness against experienced players in a competitive league are undeniable. Sanders guided Jackson State to a pair of Celebration Bowl appearances, highlighting his leadership and skill.
However, Sanders' footwork and fundamentals need refinement. His relaxed approach didn't hinder him against weaker opponents but could become a liability against stronger competition at the Power Five level. At Jackson State, his superior talent masked his technical flaws, but these inconsistencies could be exposed at a higher level, if not addressed before the 2024 season. Not to mention, he was sacked 52 times due to a lackluster offensive line. But Colorado has pulled in a much better protection cast for Sanders to work with in the 2024 season.
Despite these concerns, Sanders' potential as an NFL quarterback is evident. He possesses the physical attributes desired in a franchise quarterback and consistently makes necessary throws with precision. His ability to adjust his throws based on the situation, whether layering a pass over defenders or placing the ball strategically for receivers, demonstrates his high accuracy and ball placement. Sanders' performance under pressure is particularly impressive. He consistently makes remarkable throws in critical situations, such as the red zone, third-down, and two-minute drills. His calm demeanor in high-pressure moments indicates he thrives when the stakes are highest, a trait essential for success at the professional level.
The Buffaloes had a tough season, but Sanders' standout performances against teams like TCU, Nebraska, Colorado State, and Arizona State were notable. Even in defeat, his resilience and competitive stamina earned him high marks from scouts. His excellent judgment and ball security, with only three interceptions, show his understanding of winning football.
As Sanders continues to protect the ball while delivering impactful plays, he is likely to earn a first-round draft grade. His bold and confident demeanor might be polarizing, but his on-field performance justifies serious consideration as a first-round pick and potential Year one starter with top ten potential.