Shedeur Sanders' Late Push To Become NFL's Best Rookie Quarterback

The math isn't mathing.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has never cared for long odds, though. The former Colorado Buffaloes star and fifth-round draft pick was named Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week on Thursday after last Sunday's breakout performance.

The son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders became the first rookie quarterback this season to receive the honor despite not logging his first start until Nov. 16. By and large, Sanders has outperformed the expectations many set for him after a tumultuous offseason.

Shedeur Sanders Earns Weekly Honor

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While the award is solely a fan vote, Sanders was well-deserving. His 364 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday secured his starting quarterback position with Cleveland for the rest of this season.

He demonstrated much of what made his draft slide so puzzling in just his third career start, leading the Browns with composure and accuracy to a fourth-quarter comeback. It nearly tied the game, but Cleveland lost off a botched two-point conversion with Sanders off the field.

Regardless of the result, it was Sanders' first trademark moment since beginning his remarkable rise in the NFL. A firestorm of factors led to Sanders falling deeper than any competent draft predictor could have expected, but the pro-ready signal caller many saw at Colorado didn't go away.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

He began the season as arguably Cleveland's fourth-string, but a combination of trade, injury and struggle cleared the deck for Sanders to shine. Veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were dealt elsewhere, while fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel played well enough for five starts but suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens that allowed Sanders his first official NFL action.

It took some warming up, but some outstanding throws paired with an unprecedented defensive foundation earned Sanders his first career win over the Oakland Raiders in week 12. He became the first Browns quarterback to win his first start with the franchise since 1995.

Last Sunday, Sanders wasn't the first Brown to win rookie of the week, however. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger captured the award in week 11 and is a front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Where Shedeur Sanders Ranks Among Rookie Quarterbacks

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the Titans beat the Browns on Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While having only tallied three starts and four appearances, Sanders still has time to exit this season as the NFL's undisputed best rookie quarterback. He doesn't have oodles of competition, and with four contests remaining, there is a decent chance. Five quarterbacks were taken before him, but none have had far-and-away performances.

Cam Ward, last draft's No. 1 pick and longtime friend of Sanders, has just four more touchdown passes (nine) than Sanders in over four times the starts. Both have one rushing touchdown, and Ward has porous metrics at both quarterback rating (30.9) and completion percentage (59.1).

While his raw talent is undeniable, a worse finish to a rocky rookie year could close an already feasible gap for Sanders.

Second-round New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has emerged in recent weeks to stake his claim, but his numbers don't excite the masses. A few more standout Sanders Sundays, and it will be a close call.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That leaves New York Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart, who is cruising as the best rookie despite just two career wins in eight starts. Injuries have nagged him throughout the season, but he technically holds the seventh-best QBR in the NFL (65.1).

With 18 touchdowns (11 passing, seven rushing) to five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles), Dart's case is strong.

But Sanders is charging from behind despite the rest's head starts, set on continuing to make doubters from April's draft eat a healthy serving of words. He's the only rookie quarterback to throw for 300 yards this season and continues his whirlwind with the Browns this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Deion's Advice To Shedeur

In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion Sanders revealed what he envisions for his son, Shedeur, in the NFL. The interview took place before he earned the starting job but the advice still hits.

"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."

When it comes to fatherly advice, Deion's message to Shedeur comes from a place of discipline, faith and perspective.

"What I tell him is simple: be consistent. Be the same man every day - on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus.