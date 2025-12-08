Colorado’s Recruiting Class Hits Concerning Mark Under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering a pivotal offseason under Deion Sanders, and it begins with their current recruiting class. With only 11 signees so far, the program appears poised to lean heavily on the transfer portal once again.

After the Early Signing Period, the Buffaloes’ recruiting class ranks as the lowest of the Sanders era. With just two four-star commitments among 11 total signees, the program faces plenty of work as it heads into the offseason.

The question is why a program led by a coach with Sanders’ profile continues to struggle with retention and recruiting. Colorado’s on-field performance is likely a major factor, as the Buffaloes finished near the bottom of the Big 12 this season with Oklahoma State.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After last season’s 9–4 finish and a bowl appearance, there was real momentum heading into this year. But the program struggled to overcome the loss of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, both bound for the NFL.

Even so, three wins fell far short of expectations. Offensive inconsistency and instability at quarterback were major issues, and the defense didn’t offer much relief. Ultimately, the team’s lack of consistency across the board proved to be its downfall.

If Colorado wants long-term stability, Sanders will need to develop more high school talent rather than relying so heavily on quick fixes from the portal. Building a stronger foundation through prep recruiting is the only way to keep the program from repeating this cycle.

MORE: Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class

MORE: What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost

Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Class Raises Flags

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ current recruiting class falls well short of expectations, a reality underscored by the national rankings. According to 247Sports' rankings, Colorado now trails programs such as Tulsa, South Alabama, and Toledo.

For a program that has signed multiple five-star recruits under Sanders’ tenure, the recent classes are cause for concern. One of the main reasons Sanders was brought to Boulder was his ability to elevate the program’s profile and attract top talent.

Outside of stars like Hunter, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, quarterback Julian Lewis, and Sanders, Colorado hasn’t yet developed the homegrown talent needed for a stable roster. The transfer portal has helped, but it’s not a long-term solution.

To take the next step in the Big 12, the Buffaloes need to focus more on high school recruiting. Without a stronger base of recruits, Colorado risks falling further behind its conference peers. Sanders will need to show real progress on the trail soon, or the program’s future could be at risk.

Colorado Needs Stability — and It Starts With High School Recruiting

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For all the success Sanders has brought, the program still needs to focus on developing homegrown talent and building real stability — and that starts with high school recruiting.

Colorado needs to prioritize landing multiple three- and four-star recruits who make up more than half of each class, while using the transfer portal only to fill gaps. Relying on the transfer portal as the main way to build a roster just isn’t sustainable.

Until Sanders and his staff shift their focus, the Buffaloes won’t be seen as a serious threat in the Big 12, where the top programs build their rosters from the ground up. Without a stronger pipeline of high school talent, the program risks falling further behind its conference peers.

If Colorado wants to compete consistently in the Big 12, it must invest in developing talent from the ground up. Long-term success will depend on building a strong foundation, not chasing short-term fixes through the transfer portal.