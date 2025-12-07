Deion Sanders' Heartwarming Moment With Son Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes' season may be over, but it has given coach Deion Sanders the chance to spend more time with family. Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made two straight starts in the NFL. With the season over, the Colorado coach took the time to visit the Browns’ facility.

Before Cleveland's game against Tennessee, Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders shared a heartwarming moment on the field. Playing without his father as his head coach for the first time in three seasons, Shedeur Sanders has climbed up the depth chart to become the Browns' starting quarterback.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur and his dad share a moment on the field before we get rolling 🧡 pic.twitter.com/1NGixcXA34 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2025

Sanders was able to visit the facility and spend time with his son and his Browns’ teammates. While visiting, Sanders saw a graphic of his son, and it was clear he was proud of the former Buffaloes’ quarterback.

“That’s my son! Oh my god, I like it,” Sanders could be heard saying in a video posted on Well Off Media’s YouTube channel.

Deion Sanders’ First Season Without Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 season was Sanders’ first time not coaching his son. After two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, the quarterback moved on to the NFL.

Sanders had to adjust not only to coaching a new quarterback but also to spending the season away from his sons. This visit gave Sanders the chance to see the facility where the Browns’ quarterback is putting in the work each week, and he had the opportunity to spend valuable time with his son.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders was able to attend his son’s first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders has never hid how proud he is of the rookie quarterback, and reiterated it after the Browns' matchup against the Raiders.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever watched him play without me on the sideline. I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him so that was strange, but it was good and it was healthy,” the Colorado coach said after watching his son’s first start. “I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

Even before coaching the Buffaloes, the father-son duo were together at Jackson State. The duo helped turn the Colorado Buffaloes around, turning a one-win team into a winning program in just two seasons.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Growth

The Browns’ quarterback has appeared in three games, making his third consecutive start for Cleveland against the Tennessee Titans. It will be a matchup between two rookies, as Titans quarterback Cam Ward was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders has appeared in three games this year, starting in two. One of the most notable aspects of his young career is his ability to avoid too many sacks. Sanders took too many sacks during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, and it was a concern heading into the NFL. Sanders has been sacked six times through three games.

Sanders has passed for 405 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 21 yards. The former Colorado quarterback is still developing, but is earning valuable playing time to show his potential. Sanders helped turn Colorado around with his play and is looking to do the same in the league, despite dropping to the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Colorado Buffaloes’ Quarterback Position

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Without his son, the Buffaloes’ coach went through a season with a new quarterback. Quarterback Kaidon Salter started the season, but true freshman Julian Lewis eventually took over before the team decided to keep his redshirt. Lewis is set to be the quarterback of the future for Colorado and has four games to earn valuable game experience.

Through four games, Lewis showed off his high ceiling. He passed for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was sacked 12 times, but used his legs to scramble out of the pocket to extend plays.

Lewis has high potential, and what can add to his future at Colorado is the Buffaloes’ recent hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. While Colorado finished the year with a 3-9 record, there is already more hope for the 2026 season.

