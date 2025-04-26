As Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Fall Continues, Colorado Buffaloes Stung By Transfer Portal
Besides Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, it has been a rough past couple of days for the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. Most notably, former CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders shockingly remains undrafted on Day 3, but the Buffs are also struggling on the home front with a few notable transfer portal losses.
Colorado watched a few potential starters leave for the transfer portal during the final hours of the spring transfer portal window, which closed to undergraduate players on Friday. Those who've entered include cornerback Colton Hood and his brother Brandon, offensive linemen Zack Owens and Jay Gardenhire, cornerback Malakai Murphy, and linebackers Jaylen Wester and Kyeran Garcia. Brandon was in the mix to start at running back for Colorado next season.
Colton and Brandon's cousin, linebacker Trenton Hood, also entered the portal after spending last season as a Colorado walk-on.
Of those eight, Colton is by far the biggest loss. After a breakout redshirt freshman season last fall, the former Auburn transfer was expected to earn a starting cornerback spot next season with Hunter now in the NFL. Colton played in all 13 games last season while recording 24 total tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one TFL.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback took to X on Saturday to share his appreciation for "Coach Prime," cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.
"Thanks to Coach Prime, Coach Mathis, Coach Livingston, Coaching Staff, Training Staff and especially my teammates for the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the Colorado Buffs family!" Colton wrote on X. "I have enjoyed every moment, grown significantly and loved the city of Boulder!"
Brandon Hood, who appeared in three games last season as a true freshman, also posted a message of appreciation on X.
"Thank you to the Colorado staff for the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing college football," Brandon wrote. "I am thankful for all the lessons I have learned from being at this institution. It has molded and shaped me into a better, more mature man. I made the decision to come to Colorado because I wanted to help build something from the ground. I worked hard and did my best with every opportunity I was given! I am excited about what the future holds and look forward to what's next. Thank you Colorado!"
On the offensive line, Owens enjoyed a strong spring practice season, and Gardenhire was an early enrollee at Colorado who was listed at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds.
Meanwhile, "Coach Prime" has added 21 players from the transfer portal this offseason. Several more commitments are likely on the way following Colorado's latest slew of losses.
"I want to target every area," Deion Sanders said of Colorado's transfer portal needs. "You don't just sit back and think you got it, you know? I mean, I think the kicking game is set... long snappers as well as kickers and punters, we straight. Everything else is, we need to improve."