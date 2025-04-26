Buffs Beat

As Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Fall Continues, Colorado Buffaloes Stung By Transfer Portal

As Shedeur Sanders remains unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders suffered a few big losses to the college football transfer portal, including cornerback Colton Hood, linebacker Jaylen Wester and offensive lineman Zack Owens.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Besides Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, it has been a rough past couple of days for the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. Most notably, former CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders shockingly remains undrafted on Day 3, but the Buffs are also struggling on the home front with a few notable transfer portal losses.

Colorado watched a few potential starters leave for the transfer portal during the final hours of the spring transfer portal window, which closed to undergraduate players on Friday. Those who've entered include cornerback Colton Hood and his brother Brandon, offensive linemen Zack Owens and Jay Gardenhire, cornerback Malakai Murphy, and linebackers Jaylen Wester and Kyeran Garcia. Brandon was in the mix to start at running back for Colorado next season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive guard Zack Owens (75) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive guard Zack Owens (75) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colton and Brandon's cousin, linebacker Trenton Hood, also entered the portal after spending last season as a Colorado walk-on.

Of those eight, Colton is by far the biggest loss. After a breakout redshirt freshman season last fall, the former Auburn transfer was expected to earn a starting cornerback spot next season with Hunter now in the NFL. Colton played in all 13 games last season while recording 24 total tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one TFL.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback took to X on Saturday to share his appreciation for "Coach Prime," cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

"Thanks to Coach Prime, Coach Mathis, Coach Livingston, Coaching Staff, Training Staff and especially my teammates for the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the Colorado Buffs family!" Colton wrote on X. "I have enjoyed every moment, grown significantly and loved the city of Boulder!"

Brandon Hood, who appeared in three games last season as a true freshman, also posted a message of appreciation on X.

"Thank you to the Colorado staff for the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing college football," Brandon wrote. "I am thankful for all the lessons I have learned from being at this institution. It has molded and shaped me into a better, more mature man. I made the decision to come to Colorado because I wanted to help build something from the ground. I worked hard and did my best with every opportunity I was given! I am excited about what the future holds and look forward to what's next. Thank you Colorado!"

On the offensive line, Owens enjoyed a strong spring practice season, and Gardenhire was an early enrollee at Colorado who was listed at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, "Coach Prime" has added 21 players from the transfer portal this offseason. Several more commitments are likely on the way following Colorado's latest slew of losses.

"I want to target every area," Deion Sanders said of Colorado's transfer portal needs. "You don't just sit back and think you got it, you know? I mean, I think the kicking game is set... long snappers as well as kickers and punters, we straight. Everything else is, we need to improve."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football