Deion Sanders' Roster Boasts Gigantic Players In Trenches: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football
The Colorado Buffaloes won't be getting bullied in the trenches for much longer.
Colorado released its 2025 spring football roster earlier this week and as observed by DNVR's Jake Schwanitz, the Buffs are considerably bigger compared to the last two seasons. An impressive 21 players were listed at 300 pounds or heavier, up from 15 last season and 10 the year prior.
Equally as impressive, coach Deion Sanders' largest two players are incoming freshmen on the offensive line. Jay Gardenhire checks in at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds while Chauncey Gooden is 6-foot-3 and the same weight. Aided by their college-ready size, both are candidates to see playing time next season.
Fellow offensive lineman Zack Owens is close behind at 345 pounds, down from the 375 he was listed as last season. Five Buffs checked in at 340: offensive linemen Aki Ogunbiyi, Zylon Crisler, Yahya Attia and Mana Taimani, and defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.
At 375, Owens was Colorado's heaviest player last season, followed by 350-pound offensive lineman Payton Kirkland, who transferred to Miami (Ohio).
Going back to Sanders' first season leading the Buffs in 2023, right tackle Savion Washington was Colorado's heaviest player at 320 pounds. Offensive lineman Kareem Harden was 315 pounds on that team but is now listed at 330.
A couple of other Buffs have also gained some considerable weight in recent months, as observed by DNVR's Scott Procter. Left tackle Jordan Seaton is up to 330 pounds (previously 285) and wide receiver Omarion Miller has increased his weight from 195 to 210.
Seaton credited new head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey and the rest of Colorado's support staff for helping improve his body.
"Swasey's a good coach, he knows his stuff," Seaton said earlier this spring. "I already see my body changing as far as definition and tone. We started doing body comps (composition analysis) now, so we know the percentage of fat we've got going on. I feel like overall, 'Coach Prime' bringing in coach Swasey and keeping coach Mo (Maurice Sims) and them, we got a great strength staff. (I) keep building with going to practice and going to the weight room and translating what we do in the weight room to what we do on the field."
While losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL certainly stings, "Coach Prime" believes Colorado is an overall better team compared to last season.
"We have a better team than we had last year, and we're going to prove it this spring," Deion Sanders told his team earlier this spring, per Well Off Media. "We're going to be so much (more) disciplined. (We were) dead last in penalties last season. We will not have that, and that starts today."
The bulked-up Buffs will hold their annual Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 19.