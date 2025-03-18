Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Teases Huge Hires, Moves
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders announced on Monday that there are more than “big moves” coming from the Buffaloes in the next couple weeks. As for what those moves, could be, Sanders is keeping that a secret.
Deion Sanders To Hire Another Big Name Coach To Staff?
Coach Deion Sanders had a press conference on Monday and threw out the possibility of something big on the horizon for the Colorado Buffaloes football program.
“We have a couple more huge moves, we’ll probably make this week,” Sanders said. “Maybe one next week that you’re going to really appreciate the understanding of how wonderful this staff is.”
Sanders was then asked if he would be giving any hints open what the “big moves” could be.
“No, I don’t hint. I just do it,” Sanders said. “Wasn’t no hint with Marshall (Faulk) was it?”
Earlier this offseason, Colorado hired Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to be their running backs coach. Does Sanders have another big name hire in store?
A New Look Colorado Buffaloes Football Program
The Colorado Buffaloes will have new faces when they take the field in the 2025 season. Colorado has had a complete identity change since the second that coach Sanders walked through the door to take over at the helm.
Colorado was 1-11 in 2022 and hired Sanders from Jackson State as coach prior to the 2023 season. Just two seasons after winning one game, they went 9-4 in 2024. Addionally to the dramatic win improvement, the Buffaloes also had two of the biggest stars in the whole sport.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter transferred from Jackson State with coach Sanders in 2023. They both took the country by storm in their two seasons in Boulder and are now projected to be first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders won the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award while Hunter brought home the 2024 Heisman trophy. With the departure of these two, Colorado will have majors voids to fill.
At quarterback, the Buffaloes brought in Liberty Flames transfer dual-threat Kaidon Salter. He has four years of collegiate under his belt, all at Liberty, from 2021 through 2024. In Salter’s 2024 season for the Flames, he threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 579 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.
Buffaloes' 2025 Season
There is a bit of unknown as Colorado heads in to the 2025 season with a new quarterback. How Salter fares in his first season as a starting quarterback in a power conference will tell a lot of the story.
Colorado's first game is against Georgia Tech on August 29.