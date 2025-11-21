Why Shedeur Sanders’ First NFL Start Could Mirror His Colorado Debut
The last time Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders stepped into a debut with this much pressure, he shifted the entire college football landscape. Back in September 2023, the former Colorado Buffaloes star silenced every critic with a stunning 510-yard performance against TCU.
Now, two years later, Sanders walks into another career-defining moment—his first NFL start, set for Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders. The circumstances are different, but the stakes feel identical: a young quarterback surrounded by doubt, facing a moment that could redefine both his reputation and his future.
The parallels between Sanders’ Power Four arrival and his first NFL start are impossible to ignore. Here’s why this Sunday feels just like 2023 in Fort Worth all over again.
The Echo of Fort Worth
Anyone who watched Sanders’ Colorado debut remembers the shockwave he created. Sanders and Colorado were a 21-point underdog facing the returning national runner-ups. Analysts doubted Buffs coach Deion Sanders' ability to turn around a 1-11 program in just one year and predicted a rout in Fort Worth.
Instead, his son became a national phenomenon in a single afternoon, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Buffaloes to a 45-42 upset on the road. It wasn’t just a breakout performance—it was a declaration to the college football world that the Sanders legacy was far more than nepotism.
Fast-forward to this week, and Sanders steps into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a similar cloud of doubt hanging over him. Now, a fifth-round pick thrust into the starting role after Dillon Gabriel was ruled out due to concussion protocol, Sanders has another opportunity to silence the external skepticism that still hangs in the air.
If the legendary CU passer can recreate some of the magic he found in Fort Worth and prove once again the moment isn't too big for a Sanders, he has a chance to do what no Browns quarterback has done in their last 17 attempts: win a debut start.
The Weight of Scrutiny and the Doubters
Before Sanders’ Colorado debut, the doubts centered on whether his FCS success would translate to the Power Four. Could he handle bigger, faster athletes? Could he thrive in a hostile road environment?
Now, in his NFL debut, the stage is different, but the questions feel familiar. Critics are again doubting if he’s ready. Pointing to last week’s 4-of-16, 47-yard performance against Baltimore—a game he entered with zero first-team reps all season.
This week, however, things are different. Sanders has finally taken starter reps and will be part of the game plan install. And even with limited time to prepare, Sanders continues to carry himself with the trademark confidence his father, Deion Sanders, spent years instilling in him.
“I know our fans have a lot of expectations and hope. And I would be doing a disservice to myself and to the organization if I didn't feel like I'm the guy. I am the guy,” Sanders told Cleveland media earlier this week. “I did everything I needed to do to prepare to be the best version of myself possible. You'll just have to be able to see.”
On Sunday, Sanders will have the chance to erase Baltimore from the conversation and replicate what he did in Fort Worth back in 2023: flip the football world on its head.
What’s at Stake in Vegas
Sunday’s matchup isn’t just another debut start. It’s a crossroads for one of the most notable rookies in recent NFL memory—it's a game that could accelerate Sanders’ career or deepen the questions surrounding it.
In Fort Worth, Sanders took a moment built for doubt and turned it into one of the most electric debuts in college football history. In Las Vegas, he now has the opportunity to do what he did at CU: transform a narrative, stabilize a franchise, and prove once again that his best performances tend to come when the lights are brightest. Finally, Cleveland and the NFL are about to find out if it's truly perfect timing.