Shedeur Sanders' NIL valuation approaching record high before 2024 season
Shedeur Sanders has rapidly ascended to superstar status in college football. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been impressive on the field, along with making significant waves in the business world.
The Buffs "Grown" passer is currently the nation's top earner with a $4.6 million NIL valuation, according to On3. It's a figure that is expected to rise as a projected top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the upcoming 2024 season will be crucial for Sanders, as it will heavily influence his future.
Despite Sanders' impressive stats, Colorado’s overall performance last season left much to be desired, leading to questions about his ability at the next level. Nevertheless, Sanders has managed to leverage his growing fame and family name into substantial financial success.
The NIL deals have been a game-changer for college athletes, allowing them to profit from their popularity. Sanders is a prime example of this, snatching up sponsorship opportunities with Smoothie King, Google, Beats by Dre, Oikos, Mercedes-Benz, Gatorade, and others.
In the 2023 season, Sanders showcased his talents by completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, while also adding four rushing touchdowns. These stellar numbers highlight his potential, but the 2024 season will be pivotal in demonstrating his growth and ability to handle pressure. A significant improvement could solidify his status as the top overall pick.
Sanders' talent and potential are undeniable, but he must stay focused and not let fame distract him. Regardless of his NFL outcome, Sanders has already set himself up for a prosperous future through his NIL earnings and the opportunities that have arisen from his prominence and his father's legacy. His journey serves as a testament to the new era of college athletics, where success on and off the field can significantly impact an athlete's career trajectory.
Sanders and the Buffs open the 2024 season at home against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on August 29th (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN).